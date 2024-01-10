- Gold's drop influenced by heightened anticipation of US inflation report and rising Treasury yields.
- Expectations of higher headline CPI and a decline in core CPI shape market sentiment, impacting Gold's value.
- Upcoming US CPI data crucial for market expectations around Fed's rate decisions and its impact on Gold prices.
Gold price dropped 0.33% late in the North American session as traders awaited Thursday's release of the latest inflation report in the United States (US). Expectations that headline inflation would exceed the previous month’s reading remain high, as witnessed by the rise of US bond yields. The XAU/USD trades at $2021.22 after hitting a daily high of $2040.27.
XAU/USD drops influenced by elevated US bonds yields as traders brace for US inflation report
Market sentiment shifted positively, though US Treasury bond yields remained high, particularly the 10-year benchmark note rate, up two basis points at 4.034%. That’s weighing on Gold despite the weak US Dollar (USD).
The economic docket on Wednesday was scarce with the release of Wholesale Inventories slipping 0.2% as expected by economists, a minuscule improvement compared to October’s -0.3% plunge. Aside from this, traders are bracing for the release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures in the US. Headline CPI is expected at 3.3% in 12 months to date data, while core CPI is projected to dive to 3.8%, according to the consensus.
Speculators expect the data as they seem convinced that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would slash rates by close to 150 basis points toward the year’s end after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. commented rates are near peaking. Therefore, softer-than-expected US CPI readings could be positive for XAUs and negative for the Greenback, as US Treasury bond yields would be expected to drop.
On the other hand, if US inflation picks up, it would catch traders off guard, as they are highly positioned for a dovish Fed.
Ahead of the day, the New York Fed President John Williams would cross wires at around 19:00 GMT.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Gold’s daily chart portrays the yellow metal as neutral biased due to buyers' inability to crack the latest cycle high witnessed on December 28 at $2088.48. In the short-term, XAU/USD has shifted slightly bearish, and if sellers push prices below the 50-day moving average (DMA) of $2015.39, that will exacerbate a drop to challenge the $2000 mark. Otherwise, if buyers move in and lift prices above $2050, that could pave the way for testing the abovementioned cycle high around $2090 before regaining $2100.
XAU/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2023.96
|Today Daily Change
|-4.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|2028.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2045.32
|Daily SMA50
|2014.46
|Daily SMA100
|1965.57
|Daily SMA200
|1963.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2042.01
|Previous Daily Low
|2026.15
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|2024.43
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2035.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2032.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2022.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2016.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2006.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2038.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2048.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2054.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
