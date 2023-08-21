Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure below the $1,900 mark ahead of Jackson Hole event

Gold price struggles to gain ground and holds below $1,900 in the Asian session on Monday. The upbeat US economic data boost the Greenback broadly, which exerts some selling pressure on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, consolidates its gains around 103.35. Earlier on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) decided to cut the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 10 basis points (bps) to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.2%. Due to a deteriorating property downturn, sluggish consumer spending, and falling credit growth, the recovery in China has lost momentum and put pressure on authorities to release more fiscal stimulus plans. The positive development surrounding the supportive plan from the Chinese government could limit gold’s downside as China is the major gold consumer in the world. The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) revealed that inflation remained unacceptably high and that officials have significant inflationary concerns. Fed policymakers added that more rates hike may be necessary to achieve the inflation target and that future rate decisions will depend on incoming data. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key event of the week. The officials could offer hints for the further monetary policy for the entire year. The less hawkish stance from Fed could cap the upside for USD and acts as a tailwind for gold price. Looking ahead, market participants will monitor the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMI) data and take cues from the central bankers' speech for fresh impetus. Also, the key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled for Friday and could trigger volatility in the FX market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.