- Gold edges down for the third straight day amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- The risk-on impulse further exerts some downward pressure on the safe-haven metal.
- The uncertainty over the size of further rate hikes caps the USD and extends support.
Gold slips into negative territory for the third straight day on Friday and remains below the $1,800 mark through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently trading around the $1,787 area and the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further intraday depreciating move.
The US dollar gains some positive traction and moves away from its lowest level since late June touched the previous day, which, in turn, exerts some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated gold. The recent comments by several Fed officials indicate that the US central bank will continue to tighten its monetary policy further. In fact, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that a 50 bps interest rate hike in September makes sense, though she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants it.
Earlier this week, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also backed the case for additional rate hikes. The hawkish outlook allows the US Treasury bond yields to remain elevated near a multi-week low. This continues to act as a tailwind for the greenback and further act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, the risk-on mood further dents demand for safe-haven assets and weigh on gold.
Market participants, however, remain divided over the size of the next rate hike by the Fed amid signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US. The US CPI report released on Wednesday revealed that consumer prices were unchanged in July. Furthermore, the US Producer Price Index unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in two years, suggesting that inflation may have peaked. This could cap gains for the USD and help limit losses for gold, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket, featuring the Preliminary Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index, might provide some impetus to gold later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders would further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1787.57
|Today Daily Change
|-2.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1789.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.79
|Daily SMA50
|1784.12
|Daily SMA100
|1839.26
|Daily SMA200
|1842.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1799.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1783.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1782.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1766.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1798.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1806.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1813.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
