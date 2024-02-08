Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined above $2,030 ahead of Chinese data

Gold price (XAU/USD) remains confined in a narrow trading band above the $2030 mark per troy ounce during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. Four Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized that they don’t see an urgent case to cut rates, and the central bank would like to see more evidence of inflation data before it acts. The yellow metal benefits from the safe-haven flow amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. The gold price currently trades near $2,035, adding 0.07% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the USD measured against a basket of six world currencies, drops to the 104.00 mark. The US Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.11%. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Richmond's Thomas Barkin were all noncommittal to talk about the timeline of interest rate cuts, despite a significant improvement in inflation last year. The languages generally match Fed Chair Jerome Powell's message from the previous week, which emphasized that the US central bank isn't ready to begin rate cuts until policymakers are confident that inflation is on track to reach the 2% target. Investors have pared bets on a March rate reduction and are anticipating the first rate cuts in the May meeting. That being said, the high-for-longer narrative in the US diminishes the incentive for investors to buy gold as it pays no interest, thus resulting in a lower gold price. However, the escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East might lift traditional safe-haven assets like gold and cap the downside of yellow metal. Since Friday, the US military has carried out dozens of airstrikes on sites in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Joe Biden's government said that the wave of strikes was in retaliation to a drone strike that killed three US troops at a military base in Jordan on January 28, as well as continued attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi militia. Looking ahead, the January Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be released on Thursday. On the docket, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inventories, and the speech by Fed’s Barkin (Richmond) will be later on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.