Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains poise above $2,350 amid Iran-Israel conflict

- Gold price resumes uptrend on Middle East escalation after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend.
- US Dollar stays uninspired by geopolitical tensions, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot.
- Gold price likely to stay supported ahead of top-tier US Retail Sales data.
Gold price is back in the green above $2,350 early Monday, having witnessed the long-due correction from record highs of $$2,432 on Friday.
Gold price opens higher, then retraces
Gold price saw a positive start to the week in early dealings, mainly lifted by the escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel over the weekend. Investors scurried for safety in the traditional safe haven, as traders geared up for a new week following Iran’s drones attack on Israel late Saturday.
Gold price stays underpinned by markets’ fears that Iran’s unprecedented weekend strike on Israel could fuel rounds of retaliation. However, the UK, France and Egypt condemned Iran's action while Saudi Arabia called for restraint, offering some comfort to markets, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot in early Asia.
The S&P 500 futures gain 0.30% on the day, reflecting the market optimism, which is capping the further upside in Gold price.
Looking ahead, if the Middle East conflict intensify, Gold price is likely to see an extension of the rebound toward $2,400. But a resurgent demand for the US Dollar on increased safe-haven flows and hawkish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations could act as a headwind to the Gold price upswing.
The focus will also be on the high-impact US Retail Sales data due later on Monday, with the monthly headline figure to increase by 0.3% in March, slower than February’s 0.6% rise.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2358.4
|Today Daily Change
|14.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|2344.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2249.25
|Daily SMA50
|2139.11
|Daily SMA100
|2086.35
|Daily SMA200
|2009.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2431.61
|Previous Daily Low
|2333.96
|Previous Weekly High
|2431.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|2303.02
|Previous Monthly High
|2236.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|2039.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2371.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2394.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2308.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2272.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2210.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2405.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2467.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2503.6
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6700 as traders look through Middle East escalation
AUD/USD is on the front foot, heading toward 0.6700 in early Asian trading on Monday. The pair remains undeterred by the weekend's Iranian attack on Israel amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Traders look through the Middle East escalation, as major world economies urge restraint.
Gold regains poise above $2,350 amid Iran-Israel conflict
Gold price resumes uptrend on Middle East escalation after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend. US Dollar stays uninspired by geopolitical tensions, as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. Gold likely to stay supported ahead of top-tier US Retail Sales data.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen refreshes multi-decade low against USD, bears not ready to give up yet
The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
ARB, STRK, AXS: Three token unlocks worth over $350 million to watch out for ahead of Bitcoin halving week
Several ecosystems have their unlock events lined up for next week, starting Sunday, April 14. Millions of dollars’ worth of tokens will be unleashed into the market, increasing the individual circulating supplies of the projects.
Week ahead: More inflation data on the way as rate cut bets thrown into disarray
CPI numbers due in the UK, Japan, Canada and New Zealand. China to also come into the spotlight as Q1 GDP eyed. US retail sales to kickstart the week as earnings season gets underway.