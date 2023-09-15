Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • Gold gains positive traction for the second straight day and moves away from a multi-week low.
  • A modest US Dollar pullback from a six-month top is seen driving flows towards the XAU/USD.
  • Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a positive risk tone should cap the upside.

Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session, though any meaningful appreciating move still seems elusive.

The US Dollar (USD) pulls back from its highest level since March touched on Thursday and is seen as a key factor driving some flows towards the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. The USD downtick could be attributed to some profit-taking amid a mildly softer tone surrounding the United States (US) government bond yields. That said, firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the Greenback.

The incoming stronger US macro data continue to point to an extremely resilient economy and support prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. The US Census Bureau reported on Thursday that Retail Sales increased by 0.6% in August, outperforming expectations for a 0.2% rise and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of 0.5%. Adding to this, the US Initial Jobless Claims rose less than expected, to 220K during the second week of September as compared to the 217K previous.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics published the US Producer Price Index (PPI), which accelerated to 0.7% in August from the 0.4% previous and the annual rate climbed to 1.6%, faster than projections of 1.2% and 0.8% in July. This comes on top of the US CPI report released on Wednesday and points to a still-sticky inflation, which should allow the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance. The hawkish outlook favours the USD bulls and should keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the non-yielding Gold price.

Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone, bolstered by more stimulus from China, might further contribute to capping the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Investors turned optimistic after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered its Reserve Requirement Ratio for much of the banking system by 25 bps – its second such move this year. This is expected to release more liquidity and potentially shore up growth in the world's second-largest economy, easing recession fears.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with the recent breakdown through a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the downside. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1915.83
Today Daily Change 5.04
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1910.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1919.22
Daily SMA50 1931.85
Daily SMA100 1947.57
Daily SMA200 1921.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1912.95
Previous Daily Low 1901.07
Previous Weekly High 1946.35
Previous Weekly Low 1915.33
Previous Monthly High 1966.08
Previous Monthly Low 1884.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1908.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1905.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1903.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 1896.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 1891.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 1920.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.35

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism

AUD/USD recaptures 0.6450 amid mixed China's data dump, stimulus optimism

AUD/USD is recapturing 0.6450, enjoying a good uptick in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is supported by the Chinese stimulus optimism and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production data. A pause in the US Dollar upsurge is also aiding the Aussie rebound. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s

EUR/USD languishes near six-month low, seems vulnerable below mid-1.0600s

EUR/USD enters a bearish consolidation phase following the overnight post-ECB slump. Bets that the ECB is done with rate hikes undermine the shared currency and exert pressure. Hawkish Fed expectations benefit the USD and support prospects for a further downfall.

EUR/USD News

Gold extends recovery toward $1,920, China's support measures underpin

Gold extends recovery toward $1,920, China's support measures underpin

Gold price is extending its recovery from three-week lows toward $1,920 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price is capitalizing on a minor pullback in the US Dollar and China's support measures to boost its economy. US sentiment data is next of note. 

Gold News

Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype

Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype

Bitcoin open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.

Read more

Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience

Upward surprise in August sales overstates consumer resilience

The upward surprise in retail sales can be traced to a few retailers—autos and gasoline—and is somewhat price-related. Control group sales rose 0.1%, more in line with expectations, and when considering downward revisions, consumer spending is still tracking for a solid Q3 gain, albeit a bit weaker than we were previously expecting.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures