Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears elusive below $2,010 – Confluence Detector

- Gold price portrays bearish consolidation ahead of the key US data/events.
- Recession woes, higher Fed bets keep XAU/USD bears hopeful amid repeated failures to cross $2,010 key hurdle.
- US PMIs, last round of Fed talks ahead of May FOMC eyed for clear directions of the Gold price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays a corrective rebound ahead of the key US data/events while paring the losses marked in the last two weeks. Even so, the bright metal stays within a one-month-old bullish channel, currently between $1,970 and $2,050, as traders remain cautious before the all-important May Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary policy meeting. Even so, the XAU/USD sellers remain hopeful as the major central bankers’ “higher for longer” slogan joins recession woes below the $2,010 key resistance.
That said, the looming fears of economic recession, backed by hawkish signals from the major central banks, seem to weigh on the Gold price despite the latest corrective bounce off the aforementioned channel’s lower line. Adding strength to the rebound is the recent pullback in the yields and the US Dollar amid hopes of China’s sustained economic recovery. It’s worth noting that the incoming figures of the US preliminary PMIs for April and the last round of the Fed policymakers’ speeches before the May FOMC needs to defend the hawkish Fed bets to keep the Gold price down for the second consecutive week.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye acceptance below 21 DMA after bearish wedge confirmation
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator shows that the Gold price grinds higher towards the $2,010 resistance confluence comprising the previous monthly high and Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week. Ahead of that, a convergence of the 10-DMA and 5-DMA prods the XAU/USD bulls around $2,008.
It’s worth noting that the Gold price upside past $2,010 has a minor bump around $2,015, encompassing Pivot Point one-day R1, which can prod the XAU/USD bulls before directing them to the $2,050 resistance that includes the top line of a one-month-old bullish channel.
On the contrary, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and the middle band of the Bollinger on one-day together highlight $1,995 as immediate support for the Gold traders to watch during the quote’s fresh downside.
Following that, the previous weekly low of around $1,985 and the Pivot Point one-week S1 around $1,977 could act as the last defenses of the XAU/USD buyers.
Overall, the Gold price remains on the bear’s radar unless breaking $2,010.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.