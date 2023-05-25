Gold price forecast: XAU/USD reaches lows of March after US data

- XAU/USD falls to $1,940.00, during the American session.
- US GDP is revised up to 1.3% in the first quarter of the year (Q1), while Jobless Claims come in below expectations.
- Core PCE inflation rises by 5% in Q1.
The XAU/USD drops to its lowest level since March 22 due to strong economic data and a high Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation. This leads investors to place higher bets on a 25 basis points interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming June meeting. Consequently, US bond yields increase, exerting pressure on Gold prices and favoring the US Dollar.
The Gold price, as of the time of writing, is trading at $1,943.62, which is 0.7% below its opening price. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) Index is currently at the 104.22 level, showing a gain of 0.32% today.
The US reports strong economic activity data.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis has reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States expanded by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing the preliminary estimate of 1.1% which was expected to remain unchanged. In contrast, Jobless Claims for the week ending on May 19 came in at 229k, lower than the consensus of 245k. Additionally, Core PCE inflation increased to 5% quarter-on-quarter in Q1, exceeding the expected rate of 4.9%.
After the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) expressed concerns about economic activity, positive US data has led investors to believe that there may be more room for another interest rate hike in the upcoming decision in June. As a result, the CME FedWatch Tool now places a 49.3% probability of a 25 basis points hike, compared to yesterday's odds of around 36%.
As a reaction, US bond yields are experiencing gains across the curve. The 10-year bond yield rose to 3.79%, marking a 3.22% increase on the day. Similarly, the 2-year yield stands at 4.46%, showing a gain of 2.61%, while the 5-year yield is at 3.87%, reflecting a gain of 3.22%. These increases in bond yields are further pressuring the price of Gold.
Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, Gold has a bearish outlook for the short term, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), both of which are pointing down in line with price and suggesting that sellers have control.
Immediate support for Gold is observed at the $1,940.00 level, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average at $1,930.00 and the $1,920.00 zone. Moreover, if the precious metal gains momentum, the following resistance levels are seen at the psychological mark of $1,950.00, followed by the $1,970 zone and the 20-day Simple Moving Average at $2,000.00.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1944.18
|Today Daily Change
|-12.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1957.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2001.08
|Daily SMA50
|1992.02
|Daily SMA100
|1933.1
|Daily SMA200
|1828.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1985.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1956.79
|Previous Weekly High
|2022.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1952.01
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1967.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1947.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1937.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1918.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1976.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1994.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2004.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0700 amid broad USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the American session and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0700. Stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed's Mester provide a boost to the US Dollar and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD loses bullish momentum after US data, falls below 1.2350
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Friday after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.7% in April. Although the pair clings to small daily gains below 1.2350, it remains on track to end the third straight week in negative territory.
Gold erases daily gains, holds above $1,940
Gold price turned south and declined to the $1,940 area in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds stead above 3.8% after stronger-than-expected core PCE inflation data from the US, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Ford Stock: New agreement will give customers access to 12,000 Tesla chargers
Ford (F) stock has advanced about 2.5% early Friday following CEO Chris Farley’s announcement that Ford owners will be able to charge their EVs at Tesla Superchargers beginning in early 2024.