Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD range-bound around $1788-$1795 amid higher US bond yields

- Gold is flat during the New York session amid higher US T-bond yields.
- Appetite for riskier assets, dented investors interest in the precious metal, boost the greenback.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish, unless gold bulls reclaim $1,800.
Gold (XAU/USD) slides during the New York session, trading at $1,788 at the time of writing. Appetite for riskier assets spurred by vaccines helping tame the Omicron variant and the US FDA set to permit Pfizer, and Merck Covid-19 treatment pills boost the US dollar, to the detriment of the safe-haven gold.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of six currencies, is barely down some 0.05%, clings to 96.50. Contrarily to that, US Treasury yields are rallying with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 1.487%, eight basis points higher than Monday’s session.
An absent US economic docket left the dynamics of the precious metal to market mood. However, on Wednesday, the US Gross Domestic Product release for the third quarter, alongside the Personal Consumption Expenditure prices (PCE), Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, could generate movement in the XAU/USD.
In the overnight session, gold remained subdued in a narrow range, between $1,788-$1,795. As the European session began trended higher, stalling its upward move close to $1,800, confluence with the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) retreating towards the 200-hour SMA at $1,786.32 amid a spike in US bond Treasuries. Furthermore, fell below the critical December 8 swing high at $1,792.95, opening the door for further losses that could push the yellow metal towards a re-test of $1,780.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart depicts indecision, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) almost “horizontally” contained in the $1,787-$1,800 range. From a market structure perspective, unless gold bulls reclaim $1,792.95, the bias is bearish, though to resume the trend, USD bulls would need a daily close below the December 16 pivot low at $1,775.40.
On the way south, the first support would be the December 16 low at $1,775.40. A break beneath that level would exert downward pressure on the precious metal, exposing crucial support areas. The next one would be the December 2 low at $1,761.72, followed by the December 15 cycle low at $1,752.44
To the upside, the first resistance would be the December 8 cycle high at $1,792.95. A clear break of that level would immediately expose $1,800, followed by the September 3 swing high at $1,834.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1789.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1788.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1783.44
|Daily SMA50
|1798.97
|Daily SMA100
|1788.67
|Daily SMA200
|1795.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1804.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1788.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|1753.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1794.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1783.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1767.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1799.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1814.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
