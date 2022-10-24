- Gold price prints mild losses while reversing from one-week high.
- DXY pares the first weekly loss in three amid geopolitical, market meddling concerns.
- Fed speakers’ absence, likely hawkish outcome from ECB could test XAU/USD bears.
- Preliminary readings of US PMI for October, Q3 GDP are also important for near-term directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured around the intraday low of $1,652, keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top, during early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the firmer US dollar, as well as the market’s cautious mood.
US Dollar Index (DXY) rises 0.30% intraday to 112.25 by the press time amid chatters surrounding Japan’s meddling in the market to defend the yen, as well as challenges to the risk appetite.
That said, the news that both North and South Korea have exchanged warning shots near their disputed western sea boundary, published on Monday, also seemed to have favored the US dollar buyers of late. On the same line could be the fears that China President Xi Jinping won’t hesitate to escalate geopolitical matters with the US when it comes to Taiwan. The reason could be linked to Jinping’s dominating performance at the annual Communist Party Congress after winning the third term in a row. Additionally, ABC News quoted Ukrainian General Oleksandr Syrskiy citing fears of Nuclear war, which in turn might have recalled the US dollar buyers.
Recently, news that China announced covid lockdown in the factory hub Guangzhou weigh on the market sentiment and the XAU/USD prices. The latest jump in the market’s bets over the Fed’s 75 bps move in November, from 88% to 95%, also seemed to have drowned the gold prices.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.50% intraday gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields remain offered around 4.17%, extending Friday’s losses from the 14-year high. That said, the US equities posted the largest weekly gains in four months in the latest amid previously receding fears of the Fed’s aggressive rate hike.
On Friday, the gold price rose heavily while portraying the first weekly gain in three as the hawkish Fed bets retreat after a mixed Fedspeak. That said, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said, “I want rates that put significant downward pressure on inflation.” On the same line, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans stated that they will need to raise rates further and hold them for a while. However, Nick Timiraos, Chief Economics Correspondent at The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote that the Federal Reserve officials are barreling toward another interest-rate rise of 75 bps at their meeting in November and are likely to debate then whether and how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December.
Looking ahead, gold traders should expect further weakness amid dicey markets and challenges to sentiment. However, the absence of the Fed speakers and a likely hawkish outcome from the European Central Bank (ECB) could challenge the XAU/USD downside.
Technical analysis
Gold price retreats from the 21-DMA hurdle amid bearish MACD signals and sluggish RSI, which in turn suggests the metal’s further declines towards the resistance-turned-support line from October 06, around $1,630 by the press time.
However, monthly horizontal support near $1,620, quickly followed by the yearly bottom of $1,614, could challenge the gold bears afterward. In a case where the metal prices drop below $1,614, the $1,600 threshold and the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of June-October moves, near $1,565, lure the XAU/USD bears.
Alternatively, the 21-DMA and the 50-DMA, around $1,665 and $1,694 in that order, guard the short-term recovery of gold price.
Following that, the $1,700 round figure and the monthly high near $1,730 might be interesting to watch for further upside.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1654.84
|Today Daily Change
|-2.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|1657.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.97
|Daily SMA50
|1696.19
|Daily SMA100
|1739.67
|Daily SMA200
|1814.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1658.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1617.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1642.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1632.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1630.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1603.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1589.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1671.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1685.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1712.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY recovers majority of losses as risk appetite improves further, BOJ policy buzz
USD/JPY has rebounded firmly to near 149.00 amid sheer volatility in the DXY. Firmer market sentiment has brought a recovery in the asset. The BOJ is expected to continue its ultra-dovish monetary policy ahead.
AUD/USD probes bears around 0.6350 on upbeat China GDP, US PMIs eyed
AUD/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 0.6365 after China reported upbeat GDP data for the third quarter (Q3) during early Monday. However, sour sentiment, volatile markets and pessimism surrounding Australia seem to challenge the Aussie pair buyers.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
Gold pullback eyes $1,630 support on firmer USD, Fed bets
Gold price remains pressured around intraday low of $1,652, keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top, during early Monday morning in Europe. The yellow metal justifies the firmer US dollar, as well as the market’s cautious mood.
Bitcoin needs one more confirmation for a push to $22,000
itcoin price produced a bullish candlestick over the weekend, allowing it to face off with a crucial hurdle. A breakout above this blockade could trigger a quick run-up to important levels, indicating the start of a bullish week.