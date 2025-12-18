Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves away from all-time peak, slides below $66.00 mark
- Silver drifts lower on Thursday and erodes a part of Wednesday's gains to the all-time peak.
- The overbought RSI on the daily chart is seen as a key factor that prompts profit-taking.
- The bullish technical setup backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday and currently trades around the $65.75-$65.70 region, down over 1% for the day. The white metal, however, remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day, and the broader technical setup still seems tilted firmly in favor of bullish traders.
The overnight breakout through a horizontal barrier near the $64.00 mark was seen as a key trigger for the XAG/USD bulls and validates the near-term positive outlook. The said handle now coincides with the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal support, which, in turn, should act as a strong base for the commodity and as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 59.95, neutral-to-bullish on the 1-hour chart, though it is flashing overbought conditions on the daily chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram slipped below zero, suggesting the MACD line crossed beneath the Signal line, and momentum cooled. Nevertheless, the broader setup stays mildly constructive
Moreover, the upward slope of the 100-hour SMA suggests that any corrective slide is more likely to attract dip-buying. Holding above the rising SMA would preserve the upside tone for the XAG/USD, while a decisive break below that support would open a deeper pullback. A MACD return to positive territory, and an RSI hold above 50 would bolster the bullish outlook.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
