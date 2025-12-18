US President Trump: Next Fed chair will believe in lower interest rates 'by a lot'

Speaking in a national address early Thursday, US ​President Donald ‌Trump said the next chairman of the ⁠‌Federal Reserve (Fed) will be ‍someone who believes in lower ​interest rates "by ‌a lot."

Trump further noted that he will ⁠soon announce ​a ​successor to current Fed Chair ‍Jerome ⁠Powell.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to recover from its overnight drop, trading flat at around 98.40, as of writing.