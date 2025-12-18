WTI tumbles to near $56 amid Ukraine peace talks

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $56.00 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The WTI price edges lower amid optimism over a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

A possible peace agreement in Ukraine would bring Russian crude back to a well-supplied market and weigh on the black gold. “Ukraine’s attacks on oil infrastructure and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies would likely be lifted relatively quickly in the event of an agreement,” said Jorge Leon, Rystad Energy’s head of geopolitical analysis.

On the other hand, the downside for the WTI might be limited after US President Donald Trump said the United States (US) will block sanctioned tankers from entering and leaving Venezuela. Venezuela’s government on Wednesday ordered its Navy to escort ships carrying petroleum products from port, escalating the risk of a confrontation with Trump ordered a “blockade” aimed at the country’s oil industry.

Additionally, a larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw might contribute to the WTI’s upside. Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending December 12 declined by 1.274 million barrels compared to a fall of 1.812 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for a 1.1 million barrel decrease in the report period.