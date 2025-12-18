Australian Dollar dips as US Dollar strengthens on rate outlook

The Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday for the sixth successive day. The AUD/USD pair may gain ground as the Aussie Dollar could receive support from investors’ caution following the release of Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations, which rose to 4.7% in December from November’s three-month low of 4.5%, supporting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish stance.

The AUD could find support as markets grow increasingly expectant of an RBA rate hike as early as February. Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank now expect the RBA to start tightening sooner than previously projected, pointing to stubborn inflation in a capacity-constrained economy. Their forecasts followed the central bank’s hawkish hold on rates at its final 2025 meeting last week. Swaps price in a 28% chance of a February hike, nearly 41% in March, with August almost fully priced.

US Dollar receives support from fading Fed rate cut bets

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding its ground and trading around 98.40 at the time of writing.

The Greenback holds ground from market caution ahead of the release of the delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later in the day, which is expected to provide further insight into how price pressures are evolving.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller, who is under consideration to become chair of the central bank, reiterated his dovish stance on interest rates during a CNBC forum. “Because inflation is still elevated, we can take our time - there’s no rush to get down. We can steadily bring the policy rate down toward neutral,” Waller said.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 75.6% chance of a hold in rates at the US central bank's next meeting in January, up from nearly 74% a week ago.

The US November jobs report showed payroll growth of 64K, slightly above forecasts, but October figures were revised sharply lower, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, the highest since 2021, underscoring a gradually cooling labor market. Retail sales were flat on the month, reinforcing signs that consumer demand is losing momentum.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in a blog post on Tuesday that the jobs report was a mixed picture and that it did not change the outlook, and that he would prefer to leave rates unchanged at the last Fed meeting.

Fed officials are split over whether more easing of monetary policy is needed next year. The median Fed official penciled in just one reduction in 2026, but some policymakers see no further cuts. Meanwhile, traders anticipate two rate cuts next year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday that China’s Retail Sales rose 1.3% year-over-year (YoY) in November vs. 2.9% expected and 2.9% in October. Chinese Industrial Production increased 4.8% YoY in the same period, compared to the 5.0% forecast and 4.9% seen previously.

China’s Fixed Asset Investment came in at -2.6% year-to-date (YTD) YoY in November, missing the expected -2.3% figure. The October reading was -1.7%.

Australia’s preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing PMI edged up to 52.2 in December from 51.6 previously, according to data released by S&P Global on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Services PMI slipped to 51.0 from 52.8, and the Composite PMI fell to 51.1 from 52.6.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported last week that the Unemployment Rate steadied at 4.3% in November. The figure came in below the market consensus of 4.4%. Furthermore, the Australian Employment Change arrived at -21.3K in November from 41.1K in October (revised from 42.2K), compared with the consensus forecast of 20K.

Australian Dollar moves below confluence support zone near 0.6600

The AUD/USD pair is trading below 0.6600 on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the pair is positioned below the ascending channel trend, reflecting a weakening of a bullish bias. Additionally, the pair is trading below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a weaker short-term price momentum.

The AUD/USD pair could fall toward the psychological level of 0.6500, followed by the six-month low of 0.6414, recorded on August 21.

On the upside, the AUD/USD pair may test the nine-day EMA at 0.6619. A rebound toward the ascending channel would revive the bullish bias and support the pair to test the three-month high of 0.6685, followed by 0.6707, the highest since October 2024. Further advances would support the pair to test the upper ascending channel boundary around 0.6760.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% 0.06% 0.03% -0.03% -0.00% 0.21% -0.06% EUR 0.04% 0.08% 0.05% 0.00% 0.03% 0.25% -0.02% GBP -0.06% -0.08% -0.02% -0.09% -0.06% 0.16% -0.12% JPY -0.03% -0.05% 0.02% -0.05% -0.03% 0.16% -0.09% CAD 0.03% -0.00% 0.09% 0.05% 0.04% 0.23% -0.03% AUD 0.00% -0.03% 0.06% 0.03% -0.04% 0.22% -0.06% NZD -0.21% -0.25% -0.16% -0.16% -0.23% -0.22% -0.28% CHF 0.06% 0.02% 0.12% 0.09% 0.03% 0.06% 0.28% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).