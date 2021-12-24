Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD portrays Christmas mood above $1,800

- Gold prices remain inactive following an upward grind near the weekly top.
- Risk-on mood, softer USD favored gold buyers despite firmer yields.
- Omicron, US stimulus and China are the key catalysts to watch for short-term direction.
- Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal
Gold (XAU/USD) prices hang in balance around $1,809, after refreshing the week’s high to $1,810 the previous day. In doing so, the yellow metal shows the typical market inactivity during Christmas Eve.
That said, the bulls recently cheered optimism concerning the fewer odds of hospitalization due to the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron. Also positive for gold was the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Merck's Covid-19 pill, a day after approving Pfizer’s pill to battle the Omicron. Earlier in the week, US Military also conveyed news of developing a single cure for covid and all variants.
It should be noted, however, that the French cancellation of orders for Merck’s pill, citing notably lesser effect than promoted, joins a steady rise in Omicron cases to challenge the market optimism and gold prices.
On the same line were the firmer US data that underpinned the US Treasury yields to refresh monthly high near 1.50%. Among the key economics, upticks in the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core PCE Price Index, not to forget Durable Goods Orders and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, favored the bond bears of late.
Additionally, indecision over US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan and China’s dislike for the American passage of a bill that highlights Uyghur minority issues also challenge the risk-on mood and test the gold buyers.
Distantly, the latest words from a Fed policymaker, namely Christopher Waller, were hawkish and signaled rate hikes in early 2022, which in turn challenge the metal’s further upside.
Above all, holiday-thinned market volume and off in multiple Western bourses could challenge momentum traders.
Technical analysis
Gold prices seesaw around 200-SMA as sluggish MACD and nearly overbought RSI line suggest pullback but an absence of market moves keep the recovery moves intact.
That said, the $1,800 round figure holds the key for the metal’s fresh declines targeting the 100-SMA level near $1,785.
It should be noted, however, that multiple supports near $1,770 and the early December low of $1,762 may test bears before directing them to the monthly low close to $1,753.
Alternatively, tops marked during late November and the monthly high, close to $1,814-16, challenges short-term gold buyers before directing them to the highs marked in July and September around $1,834.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1808.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|1808.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1785.19
|Daily SMA50
|1800.04
|Daily SMA100
|1788.42
|Daily SMA200
|1796.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1810.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1798.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|1753.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1806.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1803.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1801.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1794.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1789.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1818.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1825.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.