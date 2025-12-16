Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erupts as soft US jobs data crush the Dollar

GBP/USD erupts as soft US jobs data crush the Dollar

The GBP/USD surges 0.42% on Tuesday as the latest US jobs report revealed the labor mark weakness, while Retail Sales were unexpectedly unchanged from September figures, an indication of consumers' resilience. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3432 after reaching a daily low of 1.3355.

Pound Sterling outperforms on key UK data, US NFP eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extend its intraday upside move against its major currency peers on Tuesday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December, and the labour market data for the three months ending in October.

GBP/USD remains confined in a range above mid-1.3300s ahead of UK jobs report

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Tuesday and currently trades around the 1.3370-1.3365 region, nearly unchanged for the day. Traders seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's important macro releases and the key central bank event risk before placing fresh directional bets.