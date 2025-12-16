TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI declines to 51.8, Services PMI falls to 52.9 in December

  • US S&P Composite PMI declined in December but held above 50.
  • US Dollar Index stays under bearish pressure, fluctuates slightly below 98.00.
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI declines to 51.8, Services PMI falls to 52.9 in December
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

The business activity in the United States' (US) private sector continued to expand in December, albeit at a softer pace than it did in November, with the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declining to 53 from 54.2.

In this period, the Manufacturing PMI declined to 51.8 from 52.2, while the Services PMI fell to 52.9 from 54.1.

"The flash PMI data for December suggest that the recent economic growth spurt is losing momentum. Although the survey data point to annualized GDP expansion of about 2.5% over the fourth quarter, growth has now slowed for two months," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Firms have also lost some confidence in the outlook and have restricted their hiring in December in accordance with the more challenging business environment," Williamson added.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index stays on the back foot after the PMI data and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 97.96.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers