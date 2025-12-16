Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD erupts as soft US jobs data crush the Dollar

Pound Sterling outperforms on key UK data, US NFP eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extend its intraday upside move against its major currency peers on Tuesday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December, and the labour market data for the three months ending in October. Read more...

GBP/USD erupts as soft US jobs data crush the Dollar

The GBP/USD surges 0.42% on Tuesday as the latest US jobs report revealed the labor mark weakness, while Retail Sales were unexpectedly unchanged from September figures, an indication of consumers’ resilience. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3432 after reaching a daily low of 1.3355. Read more...

GBP shows strength amid mixed UK data – BBH

The Pound Sterling (GBP) outperformed as UK labor market conditions eased and the December PMI signaled firmer private sector growth, while markets fully priced in an upcoming Bank of England rate cut, BBH FX analysts report. Read more...