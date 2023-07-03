Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price stays defensive after bouncing off short-term key support, stays below $1,930 resistance confluence.
- Mixed concerns about China, Fed’s next moves prod XAU/USD traders ahead of the key FOMC Minutes, US NFP.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts will direct intraday moves.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike moving in July and afterward. It should be noted that Friday’s easy prints of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for May, as well as softer outcomes of the US spending survey released previously, prod the Fed talks suggesting two more rate hikes in 2023. Elsewhere, the upbeat performance of equities also diverts the funding towards the shares, from the bullions, which in turn limits the Gold Price moves
Above all, the cautious mood ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary policy meeting Minutes and the US jobs report for June restricts the Gold Price momentum of late. For the day, US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be important to watch.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south toward $1,890 ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence Indicator, the Gold Price remains sidelined between the $1,915 and $1,930 trading range. However, the road towards the north appears bumpier and joins the multiple fundamental challenges to pod the XAU/USD bulls.
That said, Fibonacci 38.2% on one-month joins Pivot Point one-day R1 to restrict the bullion’s immediate upside near $1,930.
Following that, the previous weekly high of around $1,934 may prod the Gold buyers before directing them to a convergence of the Pivot Point one-week R1 and the middle band of the Bollinger on one-day, close to $1,940.
Meanwhile, Fibonacci 23.6% on one-day and 61.8% on one-week together highlight $1,918 as the immediate support.
However, major attention is given to the $1,915 support encompassing the Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day and 23.6% on one-month, as well as the 5-DMA.
Should the quote breaks the $1,915 support, minor supports near $1,904 and the $1,900 round figure may prod the Gold sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is feeling the pull of gravity below 1.0900 in the European morning. The pair is undermined by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment remains tepid ahead of the Eurozone final PMIs and the top-tier US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar rebounds, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in early Europe. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive tightening fuels recession fears and also acts as a headwind for the GBP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold portrays bearish consolidation below $1,930 hurdle
Gold Price struggles to extend late last week’s corrective bounce off the three-month low as market players await top-tier data events. Also acting as trading filters for the XAU/USD are mixed concerns about the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s China visit.
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes staked Ether is at risk of being stolen
Buterin shared his thoughts on how multisig wallets work and disclosed the biggest reason why he is staking only a small fraction of his Ether. According to Buterin, multisig for staking is fairly difficult and it is required for the safety of staked Ether.
The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, Fed minutes, RBA decision and Sainsbury results
Having paused earlier this year when it came to their own rate hiking cycle the RBA now appears to be playing catchup. Having caught the markets by surprise in April by hiking rates by 25bps.