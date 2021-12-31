Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pares biggest daily jump in a week past $1800 as yields dwindle

- Gold prices grind higher at weekly top, picking up bids at the latest.
- Risk catalysts dwindle amid geopolitical fears, Omicron woes and global leaders’ cautious optimism despite virus spread.
- Yields, equities confuse traders amid year-end liquidity crunch.
Gold seesaws around the weekly top, grinding at $1,815 during Friday’s Asian session, after rising the most in a day since December 22.
While a lack of major catalysts and thin end-of-year liquidity conditions challenge gold prices, the recently downside US dollar performance and mixed moves by the other risk catalysts keep traders directed towards the traditional haven.
The metal rose on Thursday even as the US Dollar Index recovered amid firmer data. The reason could be linked to the indecision over the Fed's next move and escalation of geopolitical tension, not to forget fears of the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
That said, the US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 198K versus 208K expected during the week ended on December 24. Further, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index rose past 62.0 forecast to 63.1 for December.
Talking about the virus, Reuters tally for the US coronavirus numbers suggests a record number of newly reported cases, based on the seven-day average, while printing above 290,000 figures for the second consecutive day. “In Europe, where almost one million people have died of coronavirus over the past 12 months, traditional concerts and firework displays that typically draw thousands of people onto the streets were canceled in most major cities, including London, Paris, Zurich, Brussels, Warsaw and Rome,” said Reuters.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers remain hopeful of reaching an agreement over the Build Back Better (BBB) plan while also trying to placate fears over the Omicron.
It should be noted that the absence of breakthrough from recent talks between US Preside Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joins Iran’s space launch and Sino-American tussles to weigh on the risk appetite.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks posted mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidated the heaviest daily jump in three weeks, posted the previous day. That said, the S&P 500 Futures remain lackluster around 4,775 at the latest.
Looking forward, Friday is likely to be a dull affair for the global traders as most of them will be busy preparing for 2022, amid holidays in major Asia-Pacific markets. Adding to the trading filters is the absence of major data/events.
Technical analysis
Gold prices stay past the 200-SMA level of $1,801 after breaking fortnight-old support, now resistance near $1,820. However, the receding bearish bias of the MACD and steady RSI help the metal buyers to stay hopeful. In addition to the 200-SMA, the repeated bounce off 100-SMA, close to $1,793, also favors the gold bulls.
The same hints that the recovery gains momentum but the gold buyers await a clear upside break of $1,820, which in turn will direct the metal towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of November-December downside, around $1,830.
However, the bullion's further upside will have only one hurdle, namely 78.6% Fibo. level near $1,851 before challenging the last monthly top near $1,877.
Meanwhile, a downside break of $1,792 will trigger a drop to $1,770 but a two-month-old horizontal support zone near $1,760 appears a tough nut to crack for gold bears.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1815.78
|Today Daily Change
|-1.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1817.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1793.16
|Daily SMA50
|1803.69
|Daily SMA100
|1791.65
|Daily SMA200
|1798.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1796.26
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.91
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1809.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1804.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1803.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1782.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1824.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1831.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1845.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-SMA defends bulls above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates the heaviest daily loss in a fortnight with a choppy range above 1.1300 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to keep the bounce off 100-SMA after taking a U-turn from the monthly high on Wednesday.
GBP/USD pokes seven-week top near 1.3500 as Brexit, coronavirus battle soft yields
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3500 during Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the 10-week high the previous day. In doing so, the cable buyers pause following two consecutive days of run-up amid lackluster markets and no major catalysts, not to forget the year-end liquidity crunch.
Gold rallies back towards weekly highs at $1820 as real yields fall/inflation breakevens rise
Spot gold prices have been pressing higher in recent trade and look to be on course to test Tuesday’s $1820 highs. At current levels close just above $1815, spot gold is on course to close out the session about $13 or roughly 0.7% higher.
Bitcoin: Buy opportunity before hits $63,000
Bitcoin price has found some significant support against a make-or-break price level. A large number of new short positions was opened near the close of yesterday’s candlestick – and those new short sellers are likely feeling the pressure as Bitcoin ticks higher.
US stocks tilt upwards after strong jobless claims data
Global stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors focused on the rising number of Omicron cases in key countries. he worries are that the rising cases will lead to higher inflation because of the disruptions in movements.