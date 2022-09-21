- Gold gets a respite, bolstered by increasing tensions between Russia-Ukraine.
- The US Dollar Index hits a two-decade high above 111.000, the highest since 2007.
- Gold Price Analysis: Downward biased, despite jumping from weekly lows, boosted by Putin’s commentary.
Gold price snaps two days of consecutive losses and climbs, despite broad US dollar strength, courtesy of increasing tensions between Ukraine-Russia. Therefore, investors seeking safety bolstered the yellow metal. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1667.70 a troy ounce, above its opening price.
US equities are slightly up, ahead of the Fed’s decision. US Treasury bond yields are retreating from their YTD highs, augmenting the appetite for precious metals, after newswires reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to deploy 300K additional troops towards “defending” the regions of Donbas and Luhansk.
Aside from this, traders are laser-focused on the Fed’s decision. The US central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 bps, though there’s a slim 18% chance of going for 100 bps. Alongside the monetary policy decision, Fed officials would update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which would shed some light regarding US growth, unemployment rate, and inflation measures.
Additionally, in the so-called “dot-plot,” the eighteen policymakers delineate the Federal funds rate (FFR) for the foreseeable future. Most economists are expecting a hawkish tilt towards finishing 2022 at around the 3.75-4% range and, by 2023, to move towards the 4-4.50% area.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, is trading at two-decade-highs at around 111.000, up by 0.73%, breaching for the first time the 111.000 mark. Contrarily, US T-bond yields are getting a respite, with the US 10-year bond yield almost flat at 3.561%.
Of late, as reported by Reuters, the US 2-year Treasury bond yield surpassed the 4% threshold for the first time since 2007, displaying expectations of an aggressive Fed.
Data wise, the US economic docket featured Existing Home Sales for August, dropping 0.4% less than estimates of a 2.29% contraction expected, and also better than July’s 5.9% fall. Analysts cited by Reuters commented, “High prices and Fed rate hikes will likely remain constraints for sales going forward.”
What to watch
Later, the US economic docket will feature the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 18:30 GMT.
Gold Price Analysis (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
From a technical analysis perspective, XAU/USD daily chart illustrates the pair as downward biased. However, it should be noted that as price action reached lower lows, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) did the opposite. This means that a positive divergence might be forming. However, gold’s early gains are mainly attributed to Putin’s commentary, meaning that once the Fed’s decision crosses newswires, the noise would dissipate, giving a clear look of the yellow metal price action.
Resistance levels lie at the weekly high at $1679.51, followed by July 21 low at $1681, and then the $1700 mark. On the flip side, the XAU/USD first support would be the weekly low at $1659, followed by the YTD low at $1654, and then a fall towards $1600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).