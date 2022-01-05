Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps bounce off 200-DMA on softer yields, US ADP, Fed Minutes eyed

- Gold prices struggle for clear direction after bouncing off key support the previous day.
- Market sentiment dwindles as Omicron fears ebb, indecision over Fed’s next moves.
- Yields retreat from multi-day top, DXY softens ahead of early signals for Friday’s NFP, FOMC Minutes.
- Bang and Plunge: 2022 replays 2021 for gold
Gold (XAU/USD) prices grind higher past $1,815 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves from the 200-DMA as markets await the key catalysts from the US.
The upbeat scientific studies and comments from the World Health Organization (WHO) Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud tamed fears concerning the South African covid variant, namely Omicron. However, the faster spread of the virus variant and news of another strain being found in France, having more pace in spreading than Omicron, challenge the market’s optimism of overcoming the pandemic.
On a different page, mixed US data and a pause in the US Treasury yields, as well as receding inflation expectations, tease the gold buyers.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest in 11 months in December, 58.7 versus 60.0 forecast and 61.1 prior whereas November’s JOLTS Jobs Openings came in lower than the upwardly revised previous reading of 11.091M to 10.562M. Further, US inflation expectations, as per 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate numbers from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) eased from a six-week high.
It’s worth noting that Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari signaled the need for two rate hikes but couldn’t match the money market bets for three such actions in 2022, which in turn probed gold buyers the previous day.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.40% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.65% while portraying a pullback from a six-week high.
Hence, the market sentiment is mostly mixed, slightly bearish, but the gold traders await the US ADP Employment Change for December, expected 400K versus 534K prior, as well as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. Should the Fed policymakers agree over a faster pace of rate hikes in 2022, gold buyers have a reason to worry.
Read: US ADP December Preview: Suddenly its inflation, not jobs
Technical analysis
Gold stays above 200-DMA with firmer MACD and RSI adding to the bullish bias targeting another battle with the $1,834 hurdle comprising tops marked during July and September.
In a case where the gold buyers manage to cross the $1,834 hurdle, the run-up towards $1,850 and November’s swing high near $1,877 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below 200-DMA surrounding $1,800 is a call to the gold sellers as an upward sloping trend line from August, near $1,780, becomes crucial support to watch afterward.
Though, a sustained break of $1,780 will make gold vulnerable to challenge December’s low of $1,753.
To sum up, gold buyers are gradually tightening their grips ahead of this week’s key data/events.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1815.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1815.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1798.1
|Daily SMA50
|1804.75
|Daily SMA100
|1792.58
|Daily SMA200
|1799.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1816.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1798.51
|Previous Weekly High
|1830.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1789.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1809.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1805.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1803.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1791.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1785.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1821.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1828.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1840.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
