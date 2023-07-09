Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1,920, eyes on Chinese data

- Gold price holds recent gains above $1,920 in the early Asian session.
- The US Treasury bond yield sell-off acts as a headwind for the US Dollar, benefitting the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
- All eyes are on the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) later in the Asian session.
Gold price gains some traction and holds above $1,920 during an early Asian session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday dragged the US dollar sharply lower across the board and benefited the Gold price.
The US economy added jobs at a slower-than-anticipated pace in June, as the Labor Department reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 209,000 last month, declining from a revised 306,000 in May. The market consensus expected the figure to increase by 225,000.
Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate decreased from 3.7% to 3.6% in June and Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 0.4%, above the market expectation of 0.3%.
Following the US labor data, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields fell to 4.023%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the dollar’s value against a basket of six currencies, slumped to 102.22 the lowest level since June 23. The US Treasury bond yield sell-off acted as a headwind for the US Dollar, benefiting the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
Moving on, market players will now look for fresh cues from the Chinese CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which will feature later in the Asian session. Investors would then shift their focus toward the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the US University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment (July) later in the week. These data will determine the Gold price direction in the near term. The robust data could send US yields higher and weigh on Gold price. On the other hand, weak data could be positive for the precious metal.
Gold price technical levels
From the technical perspective, Gold price stands at the upper band of a descending trend channel on a four-hour chart. The initial resistance level is seen at $1,935 (High of July 7), while $1,915 acts as an immediate support level for the time being.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1924.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1929.21
|Daily SMA50
|1961.99
|Daily SMA100
|1947.99
|Daily SMA200
|1866.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1934.89
|Previous Daily Low
|1909.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1925.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1897.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1936.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1948.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1961.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6700 at the start of the US CPI week
AUD/USD is consolidating last Friday's solid recovery gains, kicking off the week on a firmer footing. The US Dollar is licking its downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls-led wounds, as investors look forward to the US CPI inflation data for fresh impetus. In the meantime, Chinese inflation data is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD sits at weekly highs above 1.0950 amid a quiet start to a big week
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0950, sitting near eight-day highs of 1.0975 set on Friday. The pair is consolidating last week’s gains, in what seems to be a relatively quiet start to a big week ahead.
Gold holds above $1,920, eyes on Chinese data
Gold price gains some traction and holds above $1,920 during an early Asian session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday dragged the US dollar sharply lower across the board and benefited the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Week Ahead – US inflation report, BoC and RBNZ meetings eyed
Another exciting week lies ahead for FX markets, before trading conditions start to wind down for the summer. The spotlight will fall on the latest US inflation report, which could help the dollar break out of its recent stalemate. Central bank meetings in New Zealand and Canada will also be closely watched.