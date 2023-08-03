- US Treasury Bond Yields Rise: The US 10-year Treasury bond yield climbed nine basis points to 4.179%, weighing on the gold price, while Real yields hit 1.99%.
- US Jobless Claims came in as expected at 227K, and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI decelerated to 52.7 from 53.9, reflecting a potential slowdown in business activity.
- Focus on Nonfarm Payrolls: Traders are eyeing the July US Nonfarm Payrolls report, expecting 200K new jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.6%.
Gold price strumbled for the third consecutive trading session and posted a three-week low as high US Treasury bond yields weighed on the non-yielding metal amidst a soft US Dollar (USD) during Thursday’s trading session. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD exchanges hands at $1,933.21, down 0.02%, as Friday’s Asian session commences.
Despite a soft US Dollar, higher Treasury bond yields continue to pressure the non-yielding gold as investors await US NFP
Wall Street finished Thursday’s session with losses as US Treasury bond yield soared. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose nine basis points, up at 4.179%, but failed to underpin the greenback. US Real yields, which is nominal yields minus inflation expectations in 10 years, advanced and climbed ten basis points, up to 1.99%, its highest level since the week of July 3, when it hit 2.15%.
Data-wise, the US economic docket featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 29, hit 227K, as foreseen, a sign that even though it could encourage investors to bet the labor market is easing, releases in the latest three months, make difficult to asses the job market trend.
After that data release, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for July decelerated to 52.7 from June’s 53.9 and missed estimates of 53. The data portrays business activity as slowing down, though it remains to be seen if the services segment in the US drops to recessionary territory.
Although data was mixed, US Treasury bond yields continued to climb. XAU/USD began the session at a nearby $1,938.72 before dropping toward the day lows amid a softer greenback.
XAU/USD traders focus on Friday’s July US Nonfarm Payrolls report release. Figures are expected to show the US economy added 200K jobs to the economy, with the Unemployment Rate expected to remain at 3.6%. Any upward deviations from the forecast could be positive for the buck and negative for XAU. That could weigh on Gold and put into play a test of the 200-day EMA at $1,907.49. On the contrary, XAU/USD could rally if the outcome misses estimates.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, XAU/USD is neutral to downward biased once the yellow metal dipped below the 50, 20, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at $$1950.18, 1,949.83, and $1,941.06. Although XAU/USD is testing the May 30 daily low of $1,932.20, a decisive break could expose a support trendline that passes around $1,915/20 before Gold reaches $1,900. Otherwise, if buyers hold prices above the former, first resistance would emerge at the 100-day EMA, followed by the confluence of the 20 and 50-day EMAs, at around $1,949-$1,950.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1934.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1934.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1952.49
|Daily SMA50
|1945.39
|Daily SMA100
|1968.7
|Daily SMA200
|1892.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.97
|Previous Weekly High
|1982.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1942.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1941.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1946.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1926.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1918.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1904.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1948.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1962.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1970.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend recovery beyond 1.1000 after US jobs data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.1000 in the American session. The US July jobs report showed an uninspiring increase of 187,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls and a downward revision to June's reading, causing the US Dollar to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 as markets assess US data
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.2750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected Nonfarn Payrolls data for July, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin options worth $530 million set to expire on Friday without bear market end in sight
Bitcoin price is at a six-week low as BTC options contracts worth $530 million are set to expire on Friday. The maximum pain point or the price at which the contracts would incur the highest financial losses is $29,500.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.