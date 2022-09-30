- Gold price grinds higher during four-day uptrend, eyes first weekly gain in three.
- DXY pullback, quarter-end positioning favor XAU/USD buyers despite fears of recession.
- Failure to cross the $1,680 hurdle, backed by upbeat US Core PCE Inflation, could recall gold sellers.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day while cheering the pullback in the US dollar. That said, the quarter positioning and hopes of stimulus from China, Japan and the UK, are some extra catalysts that could have underpinned the yellow metal corrective bounce off the yearly low, teasing $1,667 by the press time.
However, the firmer yields and fears of global economic slowdown, not to forget the geopolitical woes surrounding Russia and China, keeps XAU/USD buyers on dicey grounds. Furthermore, upbeat US data and hawkish central banks are likely to keep the metal prices down. As a result, today’s US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for August, expected 4.7% YoY versus 4.6% prior, mostly known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will be important for clear directions.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price approaches short-term key hurdles to the north while staying beyond the $1,660-58 strong support zone, comprising Fibonacci 38.2% on one week and SMA10 on one day.
That said, the $1,671 level comprising the Pivot Point one day R1 and Fibonacci 61.8% on weekly, appears immediate challenge for the XAU/USD buyers.
Following that, multiple levels between $1,678-80 could test the metal buyers. The resistance zone includes the previous yearly bottom, SMA100 on 4H, Pivot Point one week R1 and Pivot Point one month S1.
In a case where the gold price rally beyond $1,680, the bulls can aim for the $1,700 threshold.
On the flip side, a sustained trading below $1,658 becomes necessary to recall the gold sellers.
Failing to do so can quickly fetch the quote to $1,650 support, SMA50 one hour and 23.6% on one week.
If at all the XAU/USD prices remain weak past $1,650, the $1,645 level encompassing Pivot Point one-month S2 could act as the last defense of the buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9800 following two-day rebound
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet above 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday after having registered strong gains in the previous two days. Investors await HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 after UK data
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range above 1.1100 early Friday. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.