- Gold price lacks any firm directional bias and remains confined in a range just above the weekly low.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes weigh on the USD and offer some support to the commodity.
- A positive risk tone caps gains for the XAU/USD as traders keenly await the FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently hovering near the weekly low, just above the $1,735 level, as traders await the November FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
The recent hawkish signals by several Federal Reserve officials suggest that the US central bank might continue to tighten its monetary policy to tame inflation. Hence, investors will closely scrutinize the minutes for fresh clues on the Fed's future rate hikes. This will play a key role in determining the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding Gold price.
In the meantime, rising bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in December keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the Dollar-denominated Gold price. That said, a generally positive risk tone acts as a headwind and seems to cap the safe-haven precious metal.
Heading into the key event risk, market participants will look to the US macro releases - Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims - for some trading opportunities around the Gold price. The mixed fundamental backdrop, however, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bets and supports prospects for an extension of the sideways consolidative price move.
From a technical perspective Gold price seems to have pulled back down to a key support level in the $1,720-30 region at the level of a neckline of what was probably a double bottom reversal pattern that formed between September and November of 2022. Bulls are likely to reemerge at this point and attempt to push price back up off the support, and it is possible it may become the base for a rebound and continuation higher. A clear break below the support zone, however, would probably lead a volatile sell-off as bulls capitulate under renewed bearish pressure.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1740.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.46
|Daily SMA50
|1682.38
|Daily SMA100
|1711.67
|Daily SMA200
|1800.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1737.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1786.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|1747.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1744.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1735.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1729.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1722.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1747.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1755.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0300 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0300 after the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted at a softer pace than expected in early November. Investors await US PMI surveys and FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.1900 after UK data
GBP/USD holds its ground and continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.1900 on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the S&P Global Composite PMI edged higher to 48.3 in early November from 48.2 in October. Eyes on US data dump, FOMC Minutes.
Gold hangs near weekly low, around $1,735 ahead of FOMC minutes
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently hovering near the weekly low, just above the $1,735 level, as traders await the November FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.