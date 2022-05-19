- Gold remains sidelined as risk-off mood battles it’s traditional safe-haven status.
- Inflation woes push central banks towards tighter monetary policies, China’s covid conditions also strengthen flight to safety.
- Weekly horizontal support restricts short-term downside amid steady oscillators.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts are crucial for near-term directions.
Gold (XAU/USD) treads water at around $1,816 as traders remain divided over the precious metal’s outlook, due to its hedge-against-inflation status. In doing so, the commodity prices pay a little heed to the broad risk-aversion, despite being pressured during the early Asian session on Thursday.
Record high inflation in Eurozone joins a 20-year peak of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Canada’s upbeat price pressure data to propel the market woes that higher prices would weigh on growth. The same could be witnessed in the recently watered-down US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts from the leading banks.
Adding to the risk-off mood is the recent rush of the major central banks towards higher rates, led by the Fed, to ward off the negative impacts of inflation on the economy. However, doubts that the absence of easy money isn’t suitable for the time when supply chains are constrained seem to strengthen the rush to risk safety.
Also weighing on the market’s mood is Shanghai’s refrain from total unlocks and an increase in covid cases in mainland China, as well as fresh virus-led activity restrictions in Tianjin, the port city near Beijing. On the same line were headlines concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the West braces for more sanctions on Moscow for invasion of Kyiv.
While portraying the mood, Wall Street benchmarks saw the red while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 11 basis points (bps) to 2.88% by the end of Wednesday’s North American trading session. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures drops 0.60% intraday at the latest.
Although gold traders are in dilemma over its traditional safe-haven status, a firmer US dollar exerts downside pressure on the prices. Hence, today’s second-tier US data are also important to determine short-term XAU/USD moves, in addition to the risk catalysts mentioned above.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
Technical analysis
Gold prices fade bounce off one-week-old horizontal support amid receding bullish bias of the MACD, as well as steady RSI (14), which in turn highlights the $1,808-07 area for the bears. However, any further downside needs validation from the $1,800 threshold before challenging the monthly low near $1,787.
Alternatively, a two-week-old descending trend line near $1,825 restricts immediate upside ahead of the 50-SMA level surrounding $1,834.
Overall, gold prices are stuck in a range between $1,807 and $1,825 of late.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1814.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1815.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.62
|Daily SMA50
|1920.28
|Daily SMA100
|1883.78
|Daily SMA200
|1836.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1836.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1885.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1799.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1821.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1827.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1806.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1853.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
