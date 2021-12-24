Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD floats above short-term key levels past $1,800 – Confluence Detector

- Gold stayed mildly bid around weekly top before Christmas Eve.
- Risk-on mood battles recently firmer yields to test buyers.
- Sellers need to conquer strong hurdles to retake controls.
- Gold 2022 Outlook: Correlation with US T-bond yields to drive yellow metal
Gold (XAU/USD) prices refreshed weekly high before turning dead around $1,810 as market players struggle for fresh clues during the Christmas holidays in the West.
The yellow metal buyers initially cheered optimism tackling the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, as well as US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB). However, firmer US data propelled the Treasury yields to a monthly peak and challenged the buyers afterward. Also testing the gold buyers were pessimism surrounding the Sino-US relations and doubts over the recently approved covid pills, not to forget US Senator Joe Manchin’s full-stop to negotiations over the current version of the Build Back Better Act.
That said, the gold bulls have an upper hand considering the cautious optimism in the market but the bears are lurking for entry while waiting for fresh clues. As a result, the final days of 2021 are likely to restrict the gold price moves amid an absence of major data/events.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD portrays Christmas mood above $1,800
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that the gold prices have already crossed the key hurdles around $1,804 and $1,809 but refrained to cross the weekly high near $1,814.
That said, the latest advances aim for $1,814 comprising Bollinger Band four-hour upper, previous weekly high and pivot point one-day R1.
Following that, the metal’s run-up towards the $1,823 level including pivot point one-week R1 can’t be ruled out. However, any further advances will be challenged by the $1,834 level comprising 61.8% Fibo. on monthly, as well as tops marked during July and September.
On the contrary, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA 200 on four-hour and Bollinger Band one-day upper will restrict the immediate downside around $1,809.
Also acting as short-term key support is $1,804 level that encompasses Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, Bollinger Band one-hour lower and SMA 10 on four-hour.
Even if the quote drops below $1,804, SMA 50 one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week will offer an additional filter to the south before directing the quote towards $1,791 that has SMA 10 one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.