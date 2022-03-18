Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes worst week in four months below $1,950 as Ukraine woes intensify

- Gold prices fade two-day rebound from monthly low amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia.
- Fears of Russian default, anxiety ahead of Xi-Biden call weigh on market sentiment.
- Yields, stock futures remain pressured, DXY rebounds from weekly low.
- Will Russia have to invade its $130 billion pot of gold?
Gold (XAU/USD) bears keep controls while bracing for the worst week since late November, down 0.50% intraday around $1,932 during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal snaps the two-day recovery moves from the lowest level in a month.
The metal’s recent weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s rebound, as well as the risk-off mood, amid mixed headlines concerning the Ukraine-Russia crisis and China. Also contributing to the XAU/USD weakness could be the cautious mood ahead of today’s call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a three-day downtrend while defending 98.00 level of late. Even so, the greenback gauge stays negative on a weekly basis. The risk-off mood could also be witnessed in the downbeat figures of S&P 500 Futures and mildly offered Asia-Pacific stocks.
Among the key catalysts is the absence of positive progress over the Ukraine-Russia peace talks and Western warnings that Moscow may use nuclear weapons during Kyiv’s invasion. Further, a fresh jump in China’s covid cases and a confirmation of security talks between Beijing and Russia by the China Foreign Ministry. Also, fears of Russia’s default and likely sour sentiment when Biden talks to Xi add strength to the risk-off mood.
It should be noted that the continuation of Kyiv-Moscow negotiations and Turkey’s push for a meeting between Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy keep traders hopeful.
Even so, an absence of major updates and data keeps the traders guessing ahead of the key meetings.
Technical analysis
Gold prices take a U-turn from the 10-day EMA, amid bearish MACD signals and descending RSI line, to keep sellers hopeful.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since November 2021, around $1,880-77, appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
That said, the $1,900 threshold and the latest swing low of $1,895 can restrict immediate declines of the metal.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 10-day EMA level of $1,948 isn’t a green card for the XAU/USD bulls as the previous support line from early February, near $1,973 by the press time, will challenge the further upside.
It should be noted, though, that gold’s clear run-up beyond $1,973 won’t hesitate to pierce the $2,000 psychological magnet.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.14
|Today Daily Change
|-9.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|1942.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1942.21
|Daily SMA50
|1873.1
|Daily SMA100
|1838.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.33
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1939.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1933.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1927.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1953.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1965.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
