Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target – Confluence Detector

- Gold price hits fresh five-day tops at $1795 amid risk-on mood, USD pullback.
- Listless US Treasury yields support gold price, as inflation risks loom.
- Gold: Sellers defend $1,800, all eyes on US T-bond yields.
Gold price is approaching the $1800 mark, holding near the highest levels in five days, as the US dollar fades its recovery rally amid improving market mood. although the bulls appear to lack follow-through upside amid a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Gold price remains undeterred by the record run on the Wall Street indices, as growing inflation fears amid supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices, continue to benefit the traditional inflation hedge. However, it remains to be seen if gold price can hold the fort, in the face of persistent Fed’s tapering expectations.
Read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a firm break above $1795 amid growing inflation fears
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is cheering a fresh bid-wave, as it approaches a critical hurdle at $1795-$1796, which is the convergence of the pivot point one-day R2 and Bollinger Band one-day Upper.
The next stop for gold bulls is seen at the confluence of the previous week’s high and the pivot point one-day R3 at $1801.
A sustained break above the latter will open doors for a fresh rally towards the mid-September highs of $1809.
On the flip side, a dense cluster of support levels around $1789 caps the immediate downside. At that level, the previous day’s high coincides with the pivot point one-day R1 and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
The next downside target is envisioned at $1786, which is the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day
Sellers will then look to test critical support at $1783, the intersection of the SMA10 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA50 one-hour.
The last line of defense for gold bulls is seen at $1781, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day’s and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week’ meeting point.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after EU and German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target
Gold price hits fresh five-day tops at $1795 amid risk-on mood, USD pullback. Listless US Treasury yields support gold price, as inflation risks loom.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports.