Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends intraday gains, trades around $1,930

- Gold price rebounds from the previous week’s losses.
- The pullback in the US Dollar (USD) is underpinning the prices of Gold.
- China-linked economic fears could limit the advance in yellow metal.
Gold price trades higher around $1,930 a troy ounce, rebounding from the losses registered in the previous week. The pullback in the US Dollar (USD) is providing support in strengthening the prices of Gold, which could be attributed to the lower likelihood of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping interest rates unchanged in the upcoming September.
However, the yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds improved to 4.30%, up by 0.84% at the time of writing. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is extending intraday losses during the Asian session on Monday despite the upbeat US Treasury yields. Spot price beats lower around 104.60.
The Greenback is expected to exhibit resilience, driven by the consistent flow of positive economic data from the United States (US). Investors will likely monitor the upcoming data of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August from the US, scheduled to be released Wednesday. The data could provide further insights into the inflation scenario of the country.
Investors may price in anticipation of a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed in November or December meetings. Along with this, the Fed is expected to sustain elevated interest rates over an extended period. This hawkish tone could potentially provide further support for the precious metal.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a statement on Sunday while coming back from the G20 Summit. Yellen showed an increasing level of confidence in the United States' ability to curb inflation without harming the employment market. Yellen also stated, "Every measure of inflation is on the road down."
Also, Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee mentioned the objective of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to steer the economy onto a "golden path." This path represents a situation in which inflation decreases without triggering a recession, a challenging equilibrium that central banks frequently aim for to sustain economic stability and growth.
The yellow metal was possibly undermined after the release of China’s weaker-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August, which was published on Saturday. The report showed a rise of 0.1% on an annual basis, falling short of market expectations of a 0.2% reading. However, the consumer prices improved from the previous month's figure of -0.3%.
Moreover, China's real estate developer, Country Garden, is set to undergo a new voting for extending onshore bond maturities. Creditors will cast their votes on Monday to decide whether to extend the maturity of several debts, following two instances of narrowly avoiding default earlier this month.
Market participants will observe the challenges that Chinese authorities are confronting as they work to implement the necessary monetary and fiscal measures required to meet Beijing's goal of achieving a 5% GDP growth rate for the current year.
XAU/USD: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1927.16
|Today Daily Change
|8.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1918.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.98
|Daily SMA50
|1932.21
|Daily SMA100
|1950.65
|Daily SMA200
|1918.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1946.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1915.33
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1922.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1925.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1914.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1926.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 on softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is recovering ground toward 1.0750 after bouncing off the low of 1.0697. The EUR/USD rebound is aided by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ commentary. Risk sentiment will dominate a quiet day ahead.
USD/JPY extends BoJ's Ueda-led slide below 146.00
USD/JPY is extending its sell-off below 146.00, having opened with a big-figure bearish gap. The pair remains heavily undermined by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, who signaled possible rate hikes.
Gold testing bullish commitments, will 21 DMA hold?
Gold price is bouncing back toward the $1,930 round figure, having found fresh demand once again near the $1,915 region. Gold price is capitalizing on a renewed correction in the United States Dollar (USD), despite a mixed market mood and a rally in the US Treasury bond yields.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
US CPI holds the key
As we delve deeper into the fall season, monitoring the evolving dynamics between economic growth and interest rates becomes increasingly intriguing. One critical factor that may determine the course of this tension is inflation.