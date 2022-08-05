- Gold edges lower on Friday and erodes a part of the overnight gains to a one-month high.
- A modest USD strength turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the metal.
- Recession fears, geopolitical tensions should limit losses ahead of the key US NFP report.
Gold attracts some sellers on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong move up to the $1,795 region, or a one-month high. The XAU/USD remains depressed around the $1,785 zone through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak.
The US dollar regains some positive traction on the last day of the week, which is turning out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated gold. The modest USD uptick, meanwhile, could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, due for release later during the early North American session.
In the meantime, subdued action around the US bond markets is likely to act as a headwind for the USD and lend support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Despite hawkish remarks by several Fed officials this week, investors continue pushing back against the idea of a larger rate hike at the September FOMC meeting. This, in turn, has been weighing on the US bond yields.
Apart from this, growing recession fears, along with China-Taiwan tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island, should limit the downside for the safe-haven gold. In fact, China on Thursday conducted missile strikes in the Taiwan Strait. The five missiles landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone and raises tensions in the region.
Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the US NFP report. The data will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to gold. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the XAU/USD has topped out.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1791.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1735.14
|Daily SMA50
|1790.53
|Daily SMA100
|1846.51
|Daily SMA200
|1842.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1763.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1775.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1771.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1751.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1739.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1803.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1814.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1834.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
