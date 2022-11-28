- Gold price tumbles below $1750 on traders’ negative sentiment, spurred by geopolitical reasons.
- China’s Covid-19 riots across the country keep Gold on the defensive.
- Soft US Dollar, courtesy of the Fed’s moderating rate hikes, stalled the XAU/USD downfall.
- US Dollar to get direction on a busy economic calendar in the United States.
- Gold Price Analysis: Neutral-upwards, but capped around the $1725-$1770 range.
Gold price edges lower as trading in the United States (US) begins after hitting a daily high of $1763.75. China’s protests about its Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy and its economic consequences weigh on sentiment even though Federal Reserve (Fed) officials laid the ground for moderated rate hikes. A busy economic calendar in the United States might cap last week’s losses in the US Dollar (USD) after the Fed’s dovish November minutes. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at $1747.11, below its opening price by 0.40%.
Negative sentiment spurred by China's crisis keeps Gold defensive
Global equities are trading in the red, spurred by China’s civil unrest, as protesters take the streets sparked by the Covid-19 zero-tolerance policy and mass testing. According to Bloomberg, “the protests are shaping up one of the biggest threats to the Communist Party since the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown,” keeping investors on their toes. However, Gold’s safe-haven status kept the yellow metal from falling further while also benefitting from a soft US Dollar.
Federal Reserve ready to moderate borrowing costs increases
Since the last couple of weeks, Federal Reserve policymakers opened the door to some moderation in the pace of interest-rate increases. However, they emphasized that inflation is too high and that the Federal Funds rate (FFR) peak would be higher than September’s projections. It should be noted that the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the last meeting indicated that “A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate,” further confirming the aforementioned.
Of late, the Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester stated that she does not believe that the Fed is close to a pause on tightening, reiterating its hawkish stance. Traders should know that Mester expects the FFR to end at around 5%.
Busy economic calendar in the United States
In the meantime, the US docket will be busy. On the labor market side, the release of November’s ADP Employment Change report, October’s JOLTs Job Openings, Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, and the Nonfarm Payrolls for November would update the employment situation. Regarding the PMIs, the ISM Manufacturing PMIs would be released alongside the Chicago PMI and the S&P Global PMI.
On the Fed speaking side, ahead of the blackout period, for the December meeting, Williams, Bullard, Cook, Bowman, Logan, Barr, Evans, and Powell will speak during the week.
Gold Price Analysis (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
XAU/USD remains neutral-upward biased, as shown by the daily chart. However, it should be noted that in the last week, Gold’s failure to crack the $1770 resistance exacerbated a fall towards $1725.71 the previous week’s low, but a “packed” economic calendar could impact the yellow metal price in the second half of the week.
Upwards, the XAU/USD first resistance would be $1750, followed by the daily high of $1761.18. As an alternate scenario, XAU/USD first support would be $1725.71, followed by the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1711.74, followed by $1700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined below 1.0400. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing lower after the opening bell amid renewed China coronavirus jitters, the US Dollar started to gather strength and forced the pair to turn south.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2000 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2000 in the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the renewed US Dollar strength and the negative shift witnessed in risk mood force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold extends daily slide, closes in on $1,740
Gold price has turned south and dropped to the $1,740 area after having climbed above $1,760 earlier in the day. The US Dollar is benefiting from the souring market mood in the early American session and the 10-year yield holds steady near 3.7%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Ethereum price dips as China triggers risk-off wave
Ethereum price saw a lackluster weekend regarding its price action and performance. ETH gets global selling pressure as financial markets are dipping as well.
Wake Up Wall Street: Apple (AAPL) falls on China woes as stocks slide
Equity markets are lower this morning on fears over growing protests in China. The news has already hit Apple and it is down circa 2% in the premarket.