Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dips back into $1,920 after early Tuesday lift

- Spot Gold prices are slipping back into the middle after Tuesday saw a push above $1,930.
- XAU/USD remains well-bid, sticking to the high end of last week's rally.
- Inflation fears remain a key factor in Gold prices as investors keep one foot in safety.
XAU/USD kicked off Tuesday trading near $1,919 before seeing a steady rise into an intraday high of $1,931.65, but the day's momentum is proving short-lived as Gold bids settle back into near-term consolidation $1,920.
US Retail Sales broadly beat market estimates, with the headline figure for September printing at 0.7% versus the forecast 0.3%, with the previous period also seeing an upwards revision from 0.6% to 0.8%.
US Retail Sales rose 0.7% in September vs. 0.3% anticipated
The Retail Sales beat sent the US Dollar (USD) broadly lower against the market, giving risk assets a solid push up the charts, and while spot Gold prices saw some bullish play as investors remain concerned about a bumper US economy threatening to push the Federal Reserve (Fed) further away from anticipated rate cuts in 2024, the US Retail Sales figure isn't a solid indicator of possible inflation.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Near-term action sees spot Gold prices bidding into the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), with action hobbled near $1,920 and bidders struggling to take XAU/USD higher, while short-sellers are seeing significant headwinds with Gold prices firmly bullish and trading well above the 200-hour SMA.
Daily candlesticks see XAU/USD facing a technical rejection from the 200-hour SMA near $1,930 after a 6.8% climb from the last swing low into $1,810, and near-term technical indicators are warning of possible consolidation on the charts with a flat 50-day SMA trapping prices in the middle.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1919.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.74
|Daily SMA50
|1901.06
|Daily SMA100
|1923.04
|Daily SMA200
|1929.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1908.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1832.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1917.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1923.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1907.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1882.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1932.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1945.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1957.62
