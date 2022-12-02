- Gold price retreats sharply from a multi-month top in reaction to upbeat US jobs data.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields prompt aggressive US Dollar short-covering and weigh.
- The risk-off impulse fails to impress bulls or lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold price struggles to find acceptance above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and retreats from a nearly four-month high touched earlier this Friday. The intraday downtick picks up pace in reaction to the upbeat US jobs report and drags the XAU/USD to sub-$1,780 levels during the early North American session.
US employment details beat market expectations
The closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) from the United States showed that the economy added 263K new jobs in November, beating consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 200K. Adding to this, the previous month's print was also revised higher to show an addition of 284K vacancies as compared to the 261K reported originally. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% during the reported month, as was anticipated.
Aggressive US Dollar short-covering weighs on Gold price
Additional details of the report showed that Average Hourly Earnings grew 0.6% in November and 5.1% YoY rate, suggesting a further rise in inflationary pressures. The data validates Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forecast that the peak rate will be higher than expected, which triggers a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompts an aggressive US Dollar short-covering move and weighs heavily on the Dollar-denominated Gold price.
Risk-off impulse fails to lend support to safe-haven XAU/USD
Traders, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by a sell-off in the equity markets, which tends to drive flows towards the safe-haven precious metal. Nevertheless, Gold price, for now, seems to have snapped four days of the winning streak, though remains on track to post strong weekly gains. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the XAU/USD has topped out and positioning for a deeper corrective pullback.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, failure to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and the subsequent downfall could be seen as the first sign of bullish exhaustion. That said, any further decline is likely to find some support near the $1,770 horizontal zone. A convincing break below should pave the way for a fall towards the next relevant support near the $1,755-$1,753 region.
On the flip side, the $1,800 round-figure mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the multi-month top, around the $1,804-$1,805 region. This is closely followed by the August 2022 swing high, around the $1,808 area, above which Gold price could climb to the $1,820 resistance zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.66
|Today Daily Change
|-19.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.10
|Today daily open
|1803.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1746.75
|Daily SMA50
|1694.42
|Daily SMA100
|1713.64
|Daily SMA200
|1796.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1804.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1767.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1790.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1779.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1743.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1815.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1828.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1852.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar gathers strength on upbeat November jobs report – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November, compared to the market expectation of 200,000, and the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7%. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar rose sharply against its rivals.
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.