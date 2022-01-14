Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed

- Gold price hits weekly highs amid weaker US dollar despite hawkish Fed.
- Focus shifts to the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment releases.
- Gold bulls strive hard to find acceptance above monthly highs of $1,832.
Gold price is easing from fresh one-week highs of $1,829, as sellers continue to lurk around the $1,830 area.
The pullback in gold price is mainly sponsored by a brief bounce in the US dollar across its main competitors, as bears take a breather ahead of the US Retail Sales release. The US dollar index is currently trading at 94.70, slightly off the two-month troughs of 94.60.
The rout in the US currency comes on the heels of a 40-year higher inflation rate, which triggered a ‘sell the fact’ reaction in the buck. Investors also believed that real returns in the Emerging Markets (EM) could be higher amid soaring inflation in America, reducing the dollar’s attractiveness.
The tech sell-off on Wall Street also added to the greenback’s misery, as gold price keeps its bullish momentum intact. However, the bright metal witnessed a sharp corrective downside on Thursday, despite the persistent weakness in the Treasury yields and the dollar, as the March Fed rate hike seems a done deal.
All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Fed official Williams’ speech before the Fed enters into a blackout period ahead of this month’s FOMC decision due on January 26.
The US Retail Sales is expected to see no growth in December vs. +0.3% booked previously. Meanwhile, the Preliminary Consumer Sentiment is seen dipping to 70.0 in January vs. 70.6 prior.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
Gold price is consolidating near-weekly so far this Friday, gathering pace to yield a big break above the $1,831-32 supply zone. At that level, the previous week’s high and monthly highs coincide.
The next stop for gold bulls is envisioned at the rising trendline (wedge) resistance, now at $1,838.
It’s worth noting that the higher highs and higher lows formation on the said time frame since end-November has taken the shape of a rising wedge.
Daily closing above the latter will validate the wedge, calling for a fresh rally towards the $1,850 mark.
The 14-Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds well above the midline while the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) has crossed the 50-DMA for the upside, bolstering the bullish potential.
On the other hand, if the corrective downside picks up pace, then a retest of Thursday’s low of $1,812 will be imminent.
The further downside will challenge the 21 and 50-DMAs confluence at $1,808, below which the mildly bullish 200-DMA at $1,803 will come to the rescue of XAU bulls.
Gold: Additional technical levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1825.99
|Today Daily Change
|4.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1821.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1807.49
|Daily SMA50
|1807.67
|Daily SMA100
|1793.85
|Daily SMA200
|1802.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1828.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1818.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1822.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1797.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1836.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1845.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1500 amid weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1450, as the US dollar maintains its recent weakness, despite a risk-off mood. The pair is testing a critical resistance and could be on the verge of a correction, courtesy of the rebound in the US yields. Focus shifts to Lagarde’s speech, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price hits weekly highs amid weaker US dollar despite hawkish Fed. Focus shifts to the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment releases.
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.