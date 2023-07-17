Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in a range, holds steady above $1,950 level

- Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week.
- Friday's upbeat US data underpins the US Dollar and caps the upside for the metal.
- Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle to help limit corrective decline.
Gold price kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, just above the $1,950 level through the Asian session. The range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase and warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective decline from a one-month peak touched on Friday.
The fact that consumer confidence in the United States (US) soared to the highest level since September 2021 assists the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady above its lowest level since April 2022, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the Gold price. In fact, the preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Index surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and came in at 72.6 for July - the highest since September 2021. Additional details of the report showed that expectations for inflation over the next year edged higher to 3.4% from 3.3% in June. This, however, was still down from the high of 5.4% in April 2022.
This comes on the back of the latest US CPI report, which pointed to a further moderation in consumer prices. Furthermore, the US PPI recorded the smallest annual rise in nearly three years in June. This, along with signs that the US labor market is cooling, lifts bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its policy tightening cycle. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will hold interest rates steady after the expected 25 basis points (bps) lift-off in July. This, in turn, fails to assist the USD to capitalize on Friday's modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2022 and should lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price.
Apart from this, a modest downtick in the US equity futures could act as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal and help limit the downside, at least for the time being. Market participants now look to the Chinese macro data dump, which might influence the risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the Gold price. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the upside. Hence, any downfall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1953.94
|Today Daily Change
|-1.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1955.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927.74
|Daily SMA50
|1954.5
|Daily SMA100
|1953.64
|Daily SMA200
|1872.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1963.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1950.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1955.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1949.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1936.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1962.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1969.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6850 after mixed China's data dump
AUD/USD is keeping its retreat intact below 0.6850 after a mixed Chinese data dump in Asia on Monday. The Aussie pair stays defensive after reversing from a one-month high, as investors digest China's activity data amid a broad US Dollar rebound at the start of a new week.
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1250 as US Dollar recovers
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1250, extending the pullback from the highest levels since February 2022 during the mid-Asian session on Monday. The pair is weighed down by a brief US Dollar recovery following last week's heavy sell-off.
Gold consolidates in a range, holds steady above $1,950 level
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week. Friday's upbeat US data underpins the US Dollar and caps the upside for the metal. Bets that the Fed will soon end its rate-hiking cycle to help limit corrective decline.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
Bitcoin has been stuck trading in a small range for more than three weeks, causing Ethereum and other altcoins to follow its lead. While XRP’s decision provided a respite, it was all but temporary. As the dust settled, most of the cryptocurrencies that pumped due to the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s decision retraced due to profit-taking.
About to get wild
Hold on to your hats things are about to get wild. Did you see that price action in New York on Friday, and in the AUS200 it looks like a classic one day reversal. OK, so lets be a little cautious and allow the Monday trading NY time a chance to just hold on here by its finger nails and pull back from the awaiting abyss?