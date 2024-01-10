Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates around $2,030, awaits US CPI on Thursday

- Gold price lacks a firm intraday direction and remains close to a multi-week low set on Monday.
- Elevated US bond yields act as a headwind amid reduced bets for a more aggressive Fed easing.
- Subdued USD price action helps limit the downside ahead of the key US CPI report on Thursday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction following the previous day's late pullback from the $2,040 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the latest consumer inflation figures on Thursday before placing fresh directional bets.
The crucial US CPI report will influence expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions and help in determining the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding Gold price. Heading into the key data risk, the incoming US macro data pointed to a still-resilient economy, which is experiencing above-target inflation. Adding to this, hawkish remarks by Fed officials forced investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive policy easing in 2024. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the yellow metal.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further contributes to capping the safe-haven Gold price. The US central bank, meanwhile, pivoted to a more cautious stance at its December meeting and signalled that it would lower borrowing costs in 2024. Market participants, however, remain uncertain over the timing of when the Fed will start cutting interest rates. This keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and lends support to the XAU/USD. Nevertheless, the precious metal remains well within the striking distance of a nearly three-week low touched on Monday.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Wednesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the Gold price and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities. Meanwhile, the precious metal's inability to attract buyers supports prospects for an extension of a well-established downtrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2030.27
|Today Daily Change
|1.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|2028.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2045.32
|Daily SMA50
|2014.46
|Daily SMA100
|1965.57
|Daily SMA200
|1963.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2042.01
|Previous Daily Low
|2026.15
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|2024.43
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2035.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2032.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2022.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2016.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2006.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2038.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2048.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2054.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD hangs near weekly low, remains below 0.6700 after Australian CPI report
The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday and moves little following the release of the monthly Australian inflation figures. The markets, however, react little as the monthly data does not show all components of the CPI included in the quarterly report.
EUR/USD slides on Tuesday as markets step back into Greenback bids, stuck near 1.0930
The EUR/USD settled lower on Tuesday, slipping back into familiar near-term lows as broader markets step back from the Euro (EUR) and bidding the US Dollar (USD) up 0.2%.
Gold consolidates around $2,030, awaits US CPI on Thursday
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction following the previous day's late pullback from the $2,040 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for the release of the latest CPI figures on Thursday before placing fresh directional bets.
Bitcoin price dips, over $210 million in total liquidations after fake spot BTC ETF approval news
In a shocking revelation, the official X account of the US Securities and Exchange Commission was hacked, releasing a fake Spot Bitcoin ETF approval announcement. In the aftermath, over $210 million in total liquidations were recorded, comprising $135 million in long positions versus $67 million in shorts.
Fingers tapping nervously
With fingers tapping nervously amid the calm before the profit storm and uncertainties centred around the upcoming US CPI data, U.S. stock markets showed a mixed performance, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average experiencing losses as the Nasdaq Composite recorded marginal gains.