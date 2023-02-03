- Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Friday.
- Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the key US monthly jobs data.
- Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve underpin US Dollar and act as a headwind.
Gold price finds some support near the $1,910 region and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the highest since April 2022. The XAU/USD, however, seems to struggle to gain any traction and oscillates in a range around the $1,915 area through the first half of the European session.
Modest US Dollar strength caps upside for Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) manages to preserve the overnight recovery gains from a nine-month low, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Hopes for a positive surprise from the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due later during the early North American session from the United States weigh on Gold whilst supporting the US Dollar. Upbeat expectations have been fueled by better-than-expected Weekly Initial Jobless Claims released on Thursday, which pointed to the underlying strength in the labor market.
Sliding US bond yields lend support to Gold price
The upbeat data, meanwhile, forces investors to scale back their bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike cycle. This is seen as another factor lending support to the buck and capping the upside for the non-yielding Gold price. That said, a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets contributes to limiting the downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD, for the time being.
Focus remains on monthly jobs data from United States
Traders also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched NonFarm Payrolls report. The data is expected to show that the economy added 185K jobs in January, down from 223K in the previous month. Moreover, the jobless rate is anticipated to edge higher to 3.6% from 3.5% in December. The key US macro data will influence the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to Gold price. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track for its first weekly fall in seven.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find decent support near the $1,900 round-figure mark. A convincing break below might prompt technical selling and expose the $1,880-$1,877 support zone. Gold price could eventually slide to test the next relevant support near the $1,856-$1,855 region.
On the flip side, the $1,920 level now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which the XAU/USD could climb back to the $1,949-$1,950 region. Some follow-through buying should allow Gold price to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $1.970-$1,980 area and aim to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark for the first time since March 2022.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1911.23
|Today Daily Change
|-1.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1912.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1914.47
|Daily SMA50
|1843.87
|Daily SMA100
|1764.57
|Daily SMA200
|1776.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1911.39
|Previous Weekly High
|1949.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1929.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1941.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1896.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1944.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1976.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1993.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0900 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.0900 in the European session. The market mood remains cautious, as investors assess the dovish Fed and ECB policy announcements, repositioning ahead of the key US NFP data.
GBP/USD defends 1.2200 amid cautious mood, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is struggling for a clear direction while defending the 1.2200 mark early Friday. The dovish BoE policy outlook combined with a broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair. Focus shifts to the US NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold bounces toward $1,920 as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price is recovering ground toward the $1,920 level, as bulls jump back into the bid after seeing a sharp pullback from ten-month highs of $1,960. The US Dollar has paused its recovery mode amid a cautious risk tone and sluggish Treasury yields. US NFP awaited.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
US January Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
How impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 30 NFP prints.