Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to $1,975 area, closer to weekly peak set on Wednesday

- Gold price trades with positive bias for the third straight day and hovers near the weekly high.
- Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven metal ahead of the ECB and key US macro data.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks might act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Gold price gains some positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday and climbs to the $1,975 area during the Asian session, back closer to the weekly high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD might now look to build on this week's positive move from the vicinity of the $1,950 level and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-month high set last week.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, as was expected, raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.25%-5.50% range, or the highest level in 22 years, citing still-elevated inflation as the rationale. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. This leaves the door open for one more rate hike in September or November, which assists the US Dollar (USD) to stall its corrective decline from a two-week high touched on Tuesday and might turn out to be a key factor capping the Gold price.
Furthermore, expectations for additional rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) further contribute to keeping a lid on the non-yielding yellow metal, for now. In fact, investors seem convinced that the ECB will increase borrowing costs in July and September. The BoE, meanwhile, is anticipated to hike interest rates by 25 bps in every meeting through November. The bets were lifted by the recent upside surprise to pay growth, though softer consumer inflation figures from the United Kingdom (UK) last week pushed back against expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the central bank.
The downside for the Gold price, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a general consensus that the Fed is getting closer to the end of its current interest rate-hiking cycle. Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn, geopolitical risks and the worsening relations between the United States (US) and China - the world's two largest economies - should continue to lend support to the safe-haven precious metal. The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets around the XAU/USD and positioning for a firm near-term directional move.
Market participants now look forward to the ECB policy decision, which, along with important US macro data, should provide some meaningful impetus to the Gold price. Thursday's US economic docket features the release of the Advance GDP report for the second quarter, Durable Goods Orders, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales data. This might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD. The market focus will then shift to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, due on Friday.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1975
|Today Daily Change
|2.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1972.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.52
|Daily SMA50
|1947.2
|Daily SMA100
|1964.53
|Daily SMA200
|1884.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1978.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1962.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1945.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1972.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1968.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1963.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1954.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1947.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1979.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1987.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1996.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares Fed-inspired bounce below 0.6800 amid mixed sentiment, US GDP eyed
AUD/USD fades post-Fed recovery after snapping two-day winning streak. Disappointment from Australia inflation, China woes supersedes unimpressive FOMC, Powell’s speech to keep Aussie bears hopeful. More clues of Aussie inflation eyed for immediate directions, highlighting Q2 Export-Import Price Index.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1100 within nearby bearish channel as ECB fears mount
EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel. Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices. Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
Gold climbs to $1,975 area, closer to weekly peak set on Wednesday
Gold price trades with positive bias for the third straight day and hovers near the weekly high. Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven metal ahead of the ECB and key US macro data. Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks might act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
Fed review: Balancing act with focus on data
The Fed delivered the widely anticipated 25bp hike in the July meeting while keeping the door open for further hikes. That said, Powell carefully refrained from pre-committing to any future policy actions. The focus remains on incoming data, with two more CPI prints and Jobs Reports still to go before the September meeting.