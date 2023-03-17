Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls approach $1,955 with eyes on Fed – Confluence Detector

- Gold price grinds higher amid US Dollar pullback, sluggish sentiment.
- Sustained trading beyond $1,920 and $1,925 supports keep XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
- Receding fears of banking crisis, lack of major data/events strengthen bullish bias.
- Second-tier US data, bond market moves eyed for clear directions as Fed’s 0.25% rate hike seems given.
Gold price (XAU/USD) braces for the biggest weekly gains since early November, during a three-week winning streak, even as markets appear easy on Friday after a volatile week. In doing so, the precious metal grinds higher past the $1,925 resistance confluence amid cautious optimism.
Adding strength to the bullish bias for XAU/USD could be the downbeat US Treasury bond yields, as well as the global policymakers’ and bankers’ efforts to avoid the return of 2008’s financial crisis. On the same line could be the mixed US data that raise doubts about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future rate hikes, even if the 25 basis points (bps) of an interest rate increase is almost given. Furthermore, hopes of sustained economic recovery in China, one of the biggest Gold consumers, also keep the XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
Alternatively, traders appear less convinced by the latest efforts to defend the global banking sector as the measures appear restrictive. Also, the key central banks turned down the expectations of easy rate hikes and have allegedly blocked information on the causes behind the latest baking rout, which in turn keeps Gold traders on a dicey floor ahead of the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price stays comfortable above the immediate key support surrounding $1,925, encompassing Pivot Point one-month R1 and Fibonacci 38.2% on one-day.
Also acting as the crucial downside support is the $1,920 mark that includes 10-HMA and the upper band of the Bollinger on the Daily formation.
It’s worth noting that Pivot Point one-week R2, around $1,912, acts as the last defense of the XAU/USD bulls.
On the north side, the Gold price’s route appears smooth unless hitting the $1,953 hurdle comprising Pivot Point one-week R3.
That said, the previous daily high and Pivot Point one-day R2 act as immediate upside hurdles for the XAU/USD price near $1,935 and $1,945 in that order.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
