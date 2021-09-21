Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears keep $1752 in sight ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector

- Gold price retreats towards six-week lows, downside favored.
- USD holds weaker amid improved risk sentiment, yields firm up.
- Gold bears in driver's seat as focus shifts to FOMC.
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors. Meanwhile, easing China's Evergrande scare has led to improvement in the risk sentiment, lifting the US Treasury yields at gold’s expense. However, gold buyers continue to find support from a broad-based US dollar retreat, thanks to the calm market tone.
Gold price halts its recovery mode after the bulls ran into stiff resistance near the $1767-$1768 region, as the six-week lows at $1742 continue to lure the sellers amid hawkish Fed’s expectations and a data-light US docket.
Read: Gold set to fall? Technicals to outweigh Evergrande risks
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price struggles around a bunch of healthy resistance levels near $1762-$1763. That level is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Acceptance above the latter could challenge the range highs near $1768-$1770, which is the intersection of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and SMA100 one-hour.
Further up, the SMA5 one-day at $1774 will test the offers on the road to recovery.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-month at $1778 would guard the further upside.
Alternatively, if the bulls fail to resist above $1760 support, then a drop towards the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and Bollinger Band one-hour lower at $1757 cannot be ruled out.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1752 could emerge as minor support, below which the downside will open up towards $1742, the previous day’s low and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
XAU/USD bears keep $1752 in sight ahead of Fed
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...