Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to fall? Technicals to outweigh Evergrande risks

- Gold price looks to resume the downside after Monday’s rebound.
- Risk tone improves amid turnaround Tuesday, downs the USD, lifts yields.
- Gold’s daily technical setup to outweigh Evergrande risks, pre-Fed anxiety.
Gold price staged a solid comeback from six-week lows of $1742, as the underlying risk-off theme triggered a flight to safety for the ultimate safe haven. Tensions escalated over a potential default story of indebted China’s Evergrande property development group, which fuelled risks of spillover and a global economic slowdown. The broader risk aversion boosted safe-haven flows into the US Treasury bonds while downing the yields and global equities, which boded well for gold price. The retreat in the US dollar across the board, dragged lower by the yields also collaborated with the recovery in the metal. However, gold’s recovery faced stiff resistance just below the $1770 level, as Fed’s tapering expectations continued to weigh on traders’ minds.
As the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, gold price has returned to the red. A minor improvement in the risk sentiment amid stabilizing Hong Kong equities and conciliatory comments from China Evergrande Chief caps gold’s recovery gains. Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields rebound across the curve as the Fed’s tapering plan appears intact, despite the latest China worries. In the day ahead, the risk rebound could pick up pace, extending the rebound in the Treasury yields while lifting the demand for the greenback once again. In such a case, gold price will likely resume its downside. The US docket remains light, leaving gold price at the mercy of the risk sentiment and Fed speculations.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, gold price has turned lower after failing to find acceptance above $1767 on multiple occasions.
The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is set to pierce the 50-DMA from above. If such a move materializes, then it would confirm a bear cross, opening floors for a fresh downswing towards the multi-week troughs near $1740.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging lower below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
The $1700 psychological magnate will be on the sellers’ radars should the monthly lows give way.
Alternatively, a sustained move above the $1767 supply zone is needed to unleash the recovery gains towards the 21 and 50-DMA confluence near $1795.
Gold bulls will then aim for the horizontal 200-DMA at $1807, as the next upside target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety
Gold prices lack the enthusiasm to enjoy a slight pullback in the greenback on Tuesday. The losses in the US dollar are compensated by the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...