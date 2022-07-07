Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD balances above $1,740 as DXY extends downside, US NFP buzz

- Gold prices have climbed above $1,740.00 comfortably amid weakness in the DXY.
- Lower US NFP estimates and the downbeat US ISM New Orders Index are responsible for the DXY’s fall.
- The US ISM New Orders Index reflects the forward demand by the households.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is auctioning above the crucial support of $1,740.00. The precious metal has attracted bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered more than half of Wednesday’s gains. The DXY has tumbled on lower expectations for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the downbeat US ISM New Orders Index data released on Wednesday.
As per the market consensus, the US economy added 270k jobs in June, higher than the former release of 390k. However, the Unemployment Rate may remain stable at 3.6%. It is worth noting that lower additions to the labor market do not resemble a slowdown in the job market. The US employment level is optimal and has less room for more jobs. However, this might trim the confidence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) in announcing extreme restrictive policy measures.
The US ISM New Orders Index landed at 55.6, significantly lower than the estimates and the prior print of 62.1 and 57.6 respectively. The corresponding data reflects the forward demand by the households and eventually, the lower New Orders Index indicates lower demand ahead.
Gold technical analysis
At the lower timeframe, the gold prices are forming an Inverted Flag that signals a continuation of a bearish momentum after a rangebound phase. The downward sloping trendline plotted from $1,812.15 is acting as a barricade for the counter. The declining 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,787.75 adds to the downside filters. It is worth noting that the momentum oscillator, Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is displaying overbought signals. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) (12,29,9) is portraying exhaustion in the pullback move.
Gold intraday chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1746.36
|Today Daily Change
|7.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1738.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.18
|Daily SMA50
|1839.92
|Daily SMA100
|1888.8
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1747.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
