Gold Price Forecast: The bulls are pushing bears back at daily resistance

Gold prices are at a critical resistance level.

Bears could be on the verge of a restest of the solid daily support.

The focus for the week will be on US CPI in the main and the greenback.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles $1810 amid renewed buying interest

The price of gold reached a high of $1,812.44 as the US dollar fell by 0.27% by the close of Friday as measured by the DXY index.

DXY lost its footing at the highs of 92.541 to a low of 92.090 as risk appetite returned with the rally in US Treasuries running out of steam and global stock markets steadying.

Profit-taking ahead of key US inflation and retail sales data for June due next week was also said to have had an effect on the US dollar on Friday.

This has left the commodity complex on the bid for the open.

''The shifting focus of markets saw commodities endure a rollercoaster ride last week. However, they maintained a positive trajectory, with the ANZ China Commodity Index ending the week up 0.5%,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.

The CRB index has also added 1% recovering from a strong correction from the monthly highs.

This is leaving it in good stead to start the week bullish, supportive of the commodity-linked currencies such as AUD.

Meanwhile, the US dollar has been ruffled of late following the data that showed Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week.

The data has indicated that the labour market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy.

At the same time, the European Central Bank has played a role in the dollar's downside.

Last week, the ECB set a new inflation target on Thursday that pushed the euro higher, making for a less dollar bullish environment for the immediate future.

From here on, it will be whether the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting released on Wednesday that showed that the Fed members agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized dominates the sentient,

Eyes on US data

US data will be key in this regard this week as well.

Core Consumer Price Index MoM and Retail Sales MoM will be key.

'We once again advise against extrapolating, consistent with Fed officials citing "transitory" factors, but another surge in used vehicle prices, along with reopening-related gains in airfares and hotel rates, likely led to another large rise in the CPI,'' analysts at TD Securities said.

''In contrast, retail sales were probably close to flat; they have slowed since their stimulus-powered 11.3% m/m surge in March.''

This should continue to underpin the US dollar for the week ahead and deter bears from stepping in too early in case the data raises the inflation risk tone again.

Gold technical analysis

Technically, gold has moved up to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-June drop.

The bulls continue to probe bear's commitments there as follows:

The daily support structure between 1,782 and Friday's lows that meet the 10-day EMA is so far holding up as well.

Bulls will have the 14 June lows of 1,844 in focus on a break of the 61.8% mean reversion at 1,842.

However, there could be a retest of the support first to draw in some extra demand for the push higher to the next structure.

