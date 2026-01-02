EUR/GBP drifts lower, nearing 0.8700 after Eurozone, UK manufacturing data

The EUR/GBP extended losses for the third day in a row, although it remains trapped within a tight range, roughly between 0.8700 and 0.8740, in the aftermath of a series of downbeat manufacturing activity data releases in the Eurozone and the UK.

Eurozone’s final HCOB Manufacturing PMI revealed that the sector’s activity contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in December. The final reading has been revised to 48.8 from the preliminary estimation of 49.2 in December. These figures follow a 49.6 reading seen in November and the 50.0 in October, and highlight a declining contribution of manufacturing activity in the region’s GDP.



German final PMI data has been revised down to 47.0, from the 47.7 preliminary estimation, and from November's 48.2 reading. Likewise, Italy’s PMI weakened to 47.9 in December, from 50.6 in November, while Spain's manufacturing activity fell into contraction, at 49.6 from the 51.5 level in the previous month. The only positive reading was France’s activity, which edged up to 50.7 from 50.6 in November.

In the UK, the final $&P Global Manufacturing PMI has also been revised lower, although, in this case, to levels reflecting a mild expansion of the sector’s activity. December’s final reading has been left at 50.6, down from the previous reading of 51.2, and also above November’s 50.2 reading.

Economic Indicator S&P Global Manufacturing PMI The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP. Read more. Last release: Fri Jan 02, 2026 09:30 Frequency: Monthly Actual: 50.6 Consensus: 51.2 Previous: 51.2 Source: S&P Global