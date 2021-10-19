Gold Price Forecast: Further gains for XAU/USD may be limited – HSBC

Gold traded sharply higher, as US Treasury yields and the USD slipped after the US CPI release but further gains over the near term may be limited, in the view of analysts at HSBC. A gradually stronger USD, following the Fed’s path towards normalisation, may weigh mildly on the yellow metal.
Gold faces gradual withdrawal of monetary and fiscal support
“The latest US CPI data indicates that the inflation level remained elevated in September. While the CPI data, in addition to easing in US Treasury yields and the USD, may be supportive of gold, the degree to which gold rallied is a little hard to explain. As such, further gains over the near term may be hard to come by, short of a steeper decline in US Treasury yields or the USD.”
“Comments on inflation from groups like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may lend support to gold as they appear to be becoming more frequent. However, the scare over inflation could aid gold if US Treasury yields do not rise. Should yields move higher to offset inflation, the impact on gold would likely be more negative.”
“Global monetary and fiscal policies are no longer outright supportive of gold in the US or globally. With the era of ultra-loose monetary policies coming to an end and fiscal stimulus being pulled back, gold investment is down.”
“We still believe the USD is gradually transitioning to a stronger path due to the slowdown in global growth and the Fed’s path towards normalisation. A gradually stronger USD could be mildly negative for gold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1650 as dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, retracing from monthly highs of 1.1670. The US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a damp mood and rallying Treasury yields. ECB officials continue to please the doves. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3800 amid the worsening mood. Renewed fears over China Evergrande default lift the US dollar's haven demand. Softer UK inflation shakes off Nov BOE rate hike bets. Looming Brexit woes and rising Treasury yields weigh on the pair.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistance near $1791
Gold price stalls its three-day uptrend, as USD recovers ground broadly. The precious metal retreat remains capped by easing Treasury yields amid risk-off mood.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB at edge of 20% ascent if bulls conquer last hurdle
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a 20% rally once it overcomes one last obstacle. SHIB needs to slice above the prevailing chart pattern’s neckline at $0.00002946 before ascending to the October 7 high.
Netflix Stock News and Forecast: Three reasons to sell (NFLX) after earnings
NFLX has been strong into earnings as investors digested the massive success of Squid Game and hoped this would feed through into very strong subscriber numbers. Netflix was out straight after the bell with earnings.