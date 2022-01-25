Gold Price Forecast: Bulls make small steps in pursuit of a higher daily high

- Gold's safe-haven allure draws in the bulls to target the $1,850s.
- A bid through the prior daily highs will take on the $1,850 and open risk to the $1,870s.
Gold prices edge higher on Monday as safe-haven buying emerged. The precious metal moved in close quarters with the psychological $1,850 area printing a high of $1,844.18 in the NY session and is starting Tokyo a touch under pressure near $1,842.
The drivers in the market are geopolitical, for now, until the Federal Reserve meeting last in the week. Despite rising expectations, the US Fed will raise rates faster than previously expected, investors have been moving into gold for its safe-haven qualities.
Inflows into gold back ETFs continue to surge, analysts at ANZ bank noted. ''SPDR Gold Shares, the largest ETF recorded its biggest net inflow in USD terms since listing in 2004. By weight, 27.6 tonnes were added.''
Gold advanced on Monday as a selloff in Wall Street driven by geopolitical tensions over Ukraine drove demand for the precious metal. Spot gold rose over 0.5% per ounce. US gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,841.70 after NATO said it was putting forces on standby in eastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders. Russia denounced NATO's move as an escalation of tensions.
Meanwhile, the US dollar climbed to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies as measured by the DXY index. The dollar index rose 0.67% to 96.12 during the US session. The greenback tends to perform at times of risk-off and owing to the slight yield advantage. It is also set to outperform the likes of the CHF and the yen should tensions escalate.
For instance, antagonising Russia, the United States is considering transferring some troops stationed in western Europe to eastern Europe in coming weeks and US President Joe Biden has already ordered diplomats' families to leave Kyiv.
Eyes on the Fed
As for the Federal Reserve risk, the US dollar index has gained some 1.5% since Jan. 14 in anticipation of a hawkish outcome from this week's interest rate decision. Several banks have raised forecasts for the speed and size of the Fed's policy tightening.
Most expect the first hike to be 0.25% in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end. The Fed has already signalled the start of interest rate hikes in March, but traders will be tuning in to see if the statement indicates how fast it will shrink down its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage debt on the balance sheet from beyond $8 trillion.
Gold positioning
''Gold ETFs recorded a massive inflow totalling nearly 900k oz on Friday, in a sign that equity market turbulence is finally leading to a rise in safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. While the recorded inflows may be distorted by options-related activity, the concurrent rise in volatility also suggests some safe-haven appetite building,'' analysts at TD Securities said in a note.
However, the analysts warn ''with Lunar New Year around the corner, Chinese physical demand may subside just as CTA inflows run out of steam. In fact, CTA trend followers are set to liquidate some gold length should prices break below $1815/oz.''
Gold technical analysis
As per the pre-open analysis this week, Gold, Chart of the Week: Bulls pining for $1,850+, could be just a Fed away, the price has been moving in on critical resistance:
Gold, prior analysis
Gold, live market update
A bid through the prior highs will take on the $1,850 and open risk to the $1,870s in the coming sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Weekly resistance line, 200-SMA test recovery above 1.1300
EUR/USD pauses corrective pullback from two-month-old support around 1.1330 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair battles the 200-SMA, as well as a descending trend line from January 17.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
XAU/USD bulls moving in on the psychological $1,850
Gold is headed for a positive close on Monday following a heavily risk-off session and a run for safer havens. At the time of writing, gold is up 0.3% after climbing from a low of $1,829.76 and reaching a high of $1,844.37 so far with eyes on the psychological $1,850 level.
Binance Coin bulls may take over as BNB finds support at $350
Binance Coin price has fallen more than 31% since last Monday and over 51% from the all-time high. A deeper push lower is likely if the bulls fail to keep Binance Coin above its final support zone. New 2022 and seven-month lows are coming up.
The sell-off continues as Fed, earnings and Ukraine trigger sell off
US stocks are having yet another calamitous start to the week, both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down more than 3% at the time of writing. The question now is, will this sell off last, or have we been wrong-footed by another strange Monday in the land of investing?