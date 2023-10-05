- Gold price recovers from a multi-month low and is supported by a combination of factors.
- Reduced bets for more Fed rate hikes in 2023 drag the US bond yields and the USD lower.
- The upside seems limited as traders might prefer to wait for the US NFP report on Friday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped an eight-day losing streak. The US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar (USD) pullback from the recent highs as investors now seek more clarity about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next policy move, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the metal. A report published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Wednesday shows signs of a cooling labor market in the United States (US). Adding to this, a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) indicated a moderation in the US services sector, giving the Fed some incentive to stop raising interest rates. This triggers a corrective decline in the US bond yields and prompts traders to lighten their USD bullish bets.
Any meaningful recovery for the Gold price, from a near seven-month low touched on Tuesday, still seems elusive. The US macro data is still consistent with expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter. Moreover, the recent comments by several Fed officials backed the case for further policy tightening to bring inflation back to the 2% target. This keeps the door open for at least one more Fed rate hike in 2023, which, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and help limit the USD corrective decline. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for further gains.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details on Friday. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the Gold price. Heading into the key data risk, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be examined for short-term opportunities later during the early North American session this Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price draws support from retreating US bond yields, US Dollar
- Gold price attempts a recovery from its lowest level since March touched on Tuesday as US bond yields and the US Dollar pulled back from recent highs.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield retreats from its 16-year top and drags the US Dollar away from its highest level since November 2022 touched on Tuesday.
- The US ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 89K jobs in September as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 180K.
- The US ISM Services PMI declined from 54.5 to 53.6 in September and forced investors to trim their bets for one more Fed rate hike move by the end of this year.
- The Fed is still expected to stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer, which should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the XAU/USD.
- The US NFP report will now be looked upon for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path and should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the metal.
Technical Analysis: Gold price could attract fresh sellers at higher levels
The uptick on Thursday might still be categorized as a technical bounce from oversold conditions and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Hence, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1,830-1,832 horizontal zone. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $1,850 resistance en route to the $1,858-1,860 barrier. On the flip side, the $1,815, or a multi-month low seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. This is followed by the $1,800 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will expose the next relevant support near the $1,770-1,760 region.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.17%
|-0.20%
|-0.24%
|-0.69%
|-0.30%
|-0.48%
|-0.32%
|EUR
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.52%
|-0.13%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|GBP
|0.20%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.51%
|-0.11%
|-0.29%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|0.24%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.45%
|-0.06%
|-0.25%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.69%
|0.52%
|0.50%
|0.45%
|0.39%
|0.22%
|0.38%
|JPY
|0.30%
|0.13%
|0.13%
|0.05%
|-0.36%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.46%
|0.30%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|-0.22%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|CHF
|0.32%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.38%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains near 1.0520, focus on US Jobless Claims
EUR/USD continues on the gains registered in the previous session, trading higher around 1.0520 during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The pair encountered challenges amid market caution regarding the interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD remains flat above 1.2150, eyes on US Jobless Claims
GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.2160 amid the USD softness. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; RSI is located above 50 in the bullish territory. The key resistance level will emerge at the 1.2200-1.2210 zone; the initial support level is located at 1.2110.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is trading in the green for the first time in nine trading days early Thursday, as sellers take a breather after finding a floor near $1,815. A positive shift in risk sentiment on the back of multiple fundamental catalysts is saving the day for Gold price but the further recovery remains elusive.
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Yield relief
The proximate causes appear to be a wickedly timely 5 % slide in oil prices complimented by the below-expectations ISM non-manufacturing survey and ADP employment estimate underscoring a well-defined post-pandemic trend: good news is bad news.