Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s outlook supported by higher inflation and a weaker USD – ANZ

The rise in bond yields has been a significant headwind for the yellow metal. However, rising inflation and a weaker USD should see XAU/USD push higher in 2021, strategists at ANZ Bank report.
Key quotes
“Now there is greater clarity around the vaccine rollouts, US fiscal preferences and early 2021 inflation dynamics, we have updated our economic forecasts. We now expect US GDP to rise by 6.0% this year, with headline CPI averaging 2.5%.”
“The rise in inflation should see break-even yields increase even more than the expected rise in nominal bond yields over the course of the year. Combined with further depreciation in the USD, we see gold’s fair value at $2,000/oz in the second half of 2021.”
“In the meantime, we expect gold prices will trade sideways for the next quarter or so as the bond selloff continues and investors play the reflation trade through risky asset classes. But gold’s time in the sun is not over.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
